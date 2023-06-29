Learner Reviews & Feedback for Intermediate Web and Front-End Development by IBM
About the Course
Do you want to learn how to build your own website and optimize it for search engines? This course will teach you how Content Management Systems (CMSs) like WordPress enable web developers to create and manage their websites. You will also learn how Search Engine Optimization (SEO) techniques can help improve the visibility of your website.
Then you will investigate automated build tools and bundlers like Webpack, which helps with bundling assets, modules, and dependencies into a single bundle, allowing developers to focus on development.
Following that, you will explore how web optimization assesses and perceives the user experience of load time and runtime. You'll examine how JavaScript Testing frameworks like Mocha and Jasmine can automate testing to improve testing speed and efficiency, test accuracy, and reduce test maintenance costs and risks.
Finally, you will discover why debugging is such an important part of the software development process. You will learn how to use Google Chrome DevTools to debug a program without recompiling or changing its source code, as well as how to use a variety of add-ons or extensions to debug a program....