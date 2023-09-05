Coursera Project Network
Burp Suite للمبتدئين: مقدمة في اختبار الاختراق
Coursera Project Network

Burp Suite للمبتدئين: مقدمة في اختبار الاختراق

Taught in Arabic

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Hassan Hashem

Instructor: Hassan Hashem

4.5

(30 reviews)

Beginner level

Recommended experience

1 hour to complete
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Assessments

1 quiz

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

There is 1 module in this course

تهدف دورة "Burp Suite للمبتدئين: مقدمة في اختبار الاختراق" إلى تعليم أساسيات اختبار اختراق تطبيقات الويب وكيفية استخدام أداة Burp Suite لتحديد الثغرات الأمنية. في هذه الدورة، ستتعلم أساسيات اختبار الاختراق وكيفية استخدام Burp Suite كأداة أساسية لاختبار الاختراق. ستتعلم أيضًا كيفية تحديد واستغلال الثغرات الأمنية في تطبيقات الويب باستخدام Burp Suite. تم تصميم هذه الدورة خصيصًا للمبتدئين في اختبار الاختراق، ولكنها مفيدة لأي شخص يرغب في تعلم كيفية استخدام Burp Suite وتحسين مهاراته في اختبار الاختراق. بعد الانتهاء من هذه الدورة، ستكون قادرًا على تحديد واستغلال الثغرات الأمنية في تطبيقات الويب باستخدام Burp Suite، مما يسمح لك بتحسين مهاراتك في اختبار الاختراق وزيادة فرصك في الحصول على فرص عمل في مجال اختبار الاختراق وامن المعلومات. تغطي الدورة اساسيات استخدام Burp Suite لتحليل الثغرات في تطبيقات الويب. تشمل المنهجية محاضرات نظرية وتمارين عملية لمساعدتك على تطبيق ما تتعلمه. سواء كنت طالبًا، مهووسًا بالأمن، أو محترفًا يبحث عن تحسين مهاراته في اختبار الأختراق، فإن هذه الدورة ستزودك بالمعرفة والمهارات العملية التي تحتاج إليها للنجاح في عالم اختبار الأختراق.

What's included

9 videos3 readings1 quiz1 plugin

Instructor

Instructor ratings
3.8 (8 ratings)
Hassan Hashem
Coursera Project Network
1 Course255 learners

Offered by

Coursera Project Network

Recommended if you're interested in Security

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Security? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions