Burp Suite للمبتدئين: مقدمة في اختبار الاختراق
تهدف دورة "Burp Suite للمبتدئين: مقدمة في اختبار الاختراق" إلى تعليم أساسيات اختبار اختراق تطبيقات الويب وكيفية استخدام أداة Burp Suite لتحديد الثغرات الأمنية. في هذه الدورة، ستتعلم أساسيات اختبار الاختراق وكيفية استخدام Burp Suite كأداة أساسية لاختبار الاختراق. ستتعلم أيضًا كيفية تحديد واستغلال الثغرات الأمنية في تطبيقات الويب باستخدام Burp Suite. تم تصميم هذه الدورة خصيصًا للمبتدئين في اختبار الاختراق، ولكنها مفيدة لأي شخص يرغب في تعلم كيفية استخدام Burp Suite وتحسين مهاراته في اختبار الاختراق. بعد الانتهاء من هذه الدورة، ستكون قادرًا على تحديد واستغلال الثغرات الأمنية في تطبيقات الويب باستخدام Burp Suite، مما يسمح لك بتحسين مهاراتك في اختبار الاختراق وزيادة فرصك في الحصول على فرص عمل في مجال اختبار الاختراق وامن المعلومات. تغطي الدورة اساسيات استخدام Burp Suite لتحليل الثغرات في تطبيقات الويب. تشمل المنهجية محاضرات نظرية وتمارين عملية لمساعدتك على تطبيق ما تتعلمه. سواء كنت طالبًا، مهووسًا بالأمن، أو محترفًا يبحث عن تحسين مهاراته في اختبار الأختراق، فإن هذه الدورة ستزودك بالمعرفة والمهارات العملية التي تحتاج إليها للنجاح في عالم اختبار الأختراق.
9 videos3 readings1 quiz1 plugin
Instructor
Offered by
