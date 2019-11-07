AA
Jul 11, 2020
It is a challenge for me to devote time and attend the course in spite of the administrative works. I had a different experience in learning. All the lectures were well presented and with quality.
AB
Oct 10, 2019
I thank Coursera and the instructors for guiding through the basics of Deep Learning. The explanations were easy to understand, and would recommend this course to enthusiasts.
By Robert G•
Nov 7, 2019
Exercises do not work. Nervana is deprecated.
By Ramakrishna B C•
Apr 5, 2019
This course is not worth the time and money. I would suggest doing any of courses in the Andrew Ng's deeplearning.ai specialization instead. No programming assignments that's evaluated here. No instructor or TA are active in the forums. No questions are answered in the discussion forums. Many courses in deep learning are available online where you can actually learn something by getting hands-on.
By Praveen k•
Apr 28, 2019
No projects! The knowledge level is good though.
By mina b•
Aug 11, 2020
It is a good course but its Labs have problems. They have errors.
By Shubham r•
Oct 20, 2018
Good for theory knowledge , but very low in practical knowledge
By Emil L•
Apr 5, 2021
A very dense and informative course.
By Gunjan B•
Jun 24, 2019
Tough Enough To Remove Dust Of Time From Your Brain. Quizes Were Good Brain Exercise
By Raveesh G•
Jul 7, 2019
The theoretical aspect is good for those aiming at basics but the neon exercises are average. The data sets should be readily imported or there should at least be one standard method to import any kind of data set. Except for this part, the exercises complemented the videos.
By Niranjan S•
Jun 8, 2020
The homework is not very explanatory. And there should be more activity in the forums. The course lectures are great for getting an overview of DNN and CNN. But there should be more details and more explanatory assignments.
By Sudesh R•
Mar 8, 2021
Most of the code are outdated and don't run correctly. The teachers don't check discussion Forms.
By anna p•
Jul 12, 2020
By Aditya B•
Oct 11, 2019
By Baibhav N•
Jan 24, 2021
Exceptional course by exceptional people
Really clarified my understanding of deep learning
Truly awesome course
By Sneha R•
Jun 30, 2020
This course was very helpful to understand practical application and training on Deep Learning
By Ehtesham H•
Feb 13, 2019
Excellent learning experience. Thank you...
By Surbhi S•
Nov 15, 2020
informative and and with good exercises
By B B B•
Oct 9, 2019
Very good course with practical aspects
By RAMA R R•
Apr 1, 2019
Thank you Intel and Coursera
By Brad C•
May 13, 2018
Love this course!! Thanks.
By Deleted A•
Aug 8, 2019
Awesome experience
By Mohammed S E•
Feb 22, 2019
well it has been a good course for me to get an overall view on Deep learning , but there was so much information in every video that was hard to grasp from the first time
By 24_Jay M•
Oct 12, 2021
It was good but more content should be added then it would be better
By Larry Y•
Jul 29, 2018
Great course
By PIYUSH G•
Apr 20, 2020
GOOD COURSE
By Ambar R c E I S I P L•
Mar 26, 2019
very good