Chevron Left
Back to An Introduction to Practical Deep Learning

Learner Reviews & Feedback for An Introduction to Practical Deep Learning by Intel

4.2
stars
142 ratings
29 reviews

About the Course

This course provides an introduction to Deep Learning, a field that aims to harness the enormous amounts of data that we are surrounded by with artificial neural networks, allowing for the development of self-driving cars, speech interfaces, genomic sequence analysis and algorithmic trading. You will explore important concepts in Deep Learning, train deep networks using Intel Nervana Neon, apply Deep Learning to various applications and explore new and emerging Deep Learning topics....

Top reviews

AA

Jul 11, 2020

It is a challenge for me to devote time and attend the course in spite of the administrative works. I had a different experience in learning. All the lectures were well presented and with quality.

AB

Oct 10, 2019

I thank Coursera and the instructors for guiding through the basics of Deep Learning. The explanations were easy to understand, and would recommend this course to enthusiasts.

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 29 Reviews for An Introduction to Practical Deep Learning

By Robert G

Nov 7, 2019

Exercises do not work. Nervana is deprecated.

By Ramakrishna B C

Apr 5, 2019

This course is not worth the time and money. I would suggest doing any of courses in the Andrew Ng's deeplearning.ai specialization instead. No programming assignments that's evaluated here. No instructor or TA are active in the forums. No questions are answered in the discussion forums. Many courses in deep learning are available online where you can actually learn something by getting hands-on.

By Praveen k

Apr 28, 2019

No projects! The knowledge level is good though.

By mina b

Aug 11, 2020

It is a good course but its Labs have problems. They have errors.

By Shubham r

Oct 20, 2018

Good for theory knowledge , but very low in practical knowledge

By Emil L

Apr 5, 2021

A very dense and informative course.

By Gunjan B

Jun 24, 2019

Tough Enough To Remove Dust Of Time From Your Brain. Quizes Were Good Brain Exercise

By Raveesh G

Jul 7, 2019

The theoretical aspect is good for those aiming at basics but the neon exercises are average. The data sets should be readily imported or there should at least be one standard method to import any kind of data set. Except for this part, the exercises complemented the videos.

By Niranjan S

Jun 8, 2020

The homework is not very explanatory. And there should be more activity in the forums. The course lectures are great for getting an overview of DNN and CNN. But there should be more details and more explanatory assignments.

By Sudesh R

Mar 8, 2021

Most of the code are outdated and don't run correctly. The teachers don't check discussion Forms.

By anna p

Jul 12, 2020

It is a challenge for me to devote time and attend the course in spite of the administrative works. I had a different experience in learning. All the lectures were well presented and with quality.

By Aditya B

Oct 11, 2019

I thank Coursera and the instructors for guiding through the basics of Deep Learning. The explanations were easy to understand, and would recommend this course to enthusiasts.

By Baibhav N

Jan 24, 2021

Exceptional course by exceptional people

Really clarified my understanding of deep learning

Truly awesome course

By Sneha R

Jun 30, 2020

This course was very helpful to understand practical application and training on Deep Learning

By Ehtesham H

Feb 13, 2019

Excellent learning experience. Thank you...

By Surbhi S

Nov 15, 2020

informative and and with good exercises

By B B B

Oct 9, 2019

Very good course with practical aspects

By RAMA R R

Apr 1, 2019

Thank you Intel and Coursera

By Brad C

May 13, 2018

Love this course!! Thanks.

By Deleted A

Aug 8, 2019

Awesome experience

By Mohammed S E

Feb 22, 2019

well it has been a good course for me to get an overall view on Deep learning , but there was so much information in every video that was hard to grasp from the first time

By 24_Jay M

Oct 12, 2021

It was good but more content should be added then it would be better

By Larry Y

Jul 29, 2018

Great course

By PIYUSH G

Apr 20, 2020

GOOD COURSE

By Ambar R c E I S I P L

Mar 26, 2019

very good

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder