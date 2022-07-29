Chevron Left
Learn about iOS development by learning about the OS and the development platform. Discover how to set up and prepare a local environment. Get acquainted with the Swift playground and write code in Swift. By the end of this course, you’ll be able to: - Demonstrate a working knowledge of the general principles of mobile apps and the iOS ecosystem - Set up and explore the XCode environment - Demonstrate an understanding of how XCode is used in the Swift app development process - Write Swift code and create UI with the use of Swift playgrounds - Navigate the Swift UI - Manipulate data in Swift You’ll gain experience with the following tools and software: - Swift application and software - iOS software and development environment - Mobile OS - XCode - Objective-C - UI frameworks - Testflight - UI storyboard - MVC - APIs...
