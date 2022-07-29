Learner Reviews & Feedback for Introduction to iOS Mobile Application Development by Meta
About the Course
Learn about iOS development by learning about the OS and the development platform. Discover how to set up and prepare a local environment. Get acquainted with the Swift playground and write code in Swift.
By the end of this course, you’ll be able to:
- Demonstrate a working knowledge of the general principles of mobile apps and the iOS ecosystem
- Set up and explore the XCode environment
- Demonstrate an understanding of how XCode is used in the Swift app development process
- Write Swift code and create UI with the use of Swift playgrounds
- Navigate the Swift UI
- Manipulate data in Swift
You’ll gain experience with the following tools and software:
- Swift application and software
- iOS software and development environment
- Mobile OS
- XCode
- Objective-C
- UI frameworks
- Testflight
- UI storyboard
- MVC
- APIs...