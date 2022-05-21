By Mahmudul H•
May 21, 2022
This was an excellent introductory course that allowed me to get into the world of Data Science and Machine Learning.
By Nathan H•
Apr 5, 2022
The auto-graded assignments in this course offer much better feedback than some of the other CU Boulder MS-DS courses that I've taken but they still have issues with confusing, incomplete, or incorrect instructions and cryptic feedback.
There's a lot of good material in the course. The coverage seems pretty basic, but that's fine. The last section (i.e. week) which deals with support vector machines doesn't hold together as well as the rest of the course.
The course contains peer graded assignments which are fine in principle, but it seems like Coursera will only let me do the required "grading" part of them when the deadline gets close. That interacts poorly with the due date resets and means that the course isn't really self-paced. I also received a non-passing grade on a module three hours before the due date closed it off when I had submitted it a month before.
By Zehu C•
Apr 4, 2022
the course is comprehensive and rigorous and provides good exercise with the assignment. But the lecture is not clear enough with a new concept and didn't really provide a good example explaining them. And the auto-grade assignment is difficult to finish because the instruction is not clear and the lecture didn't provide much on how to do the assignment.
By Mario A h C•
May 14, 2022
I'm not sure why it did not click for me.
Perhaps too independent for me. It would be great if the videos share more code and how to use the tools and resources offered.
thanks
By Pratik P•
Apr 18, 2022
The course is misleading, the python part is completely neglected and the assignments is not properly decribed to be able to perform. The theory can be found in any statistics courses and books. Implementation is a huge issue to most.