Introduction to Midjourney
Introduction to Midjourney

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Instructor: Edureka

Beginner level

Recommended experience

3 hours to complete
3 weeks at 1 hour a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Leveraging MidJourney to generate visually appealing images through textual description.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Assessments

4 quizzes

There is 1 module in this course

This course is designed to empower learners by providing them with the skills and knowledge needed to excel in creative content generation using MidJourney. It offers practical guidance on optimizing prompts for superior output and fosters a deep understanding of MidJourney's interface and capabilities. By the course's conclusion, participants will be well-prepared to produce high-quality visuals and creative content, enhancing their creative skill set and opening up new opportunities for innovative expression.

What's included

28 videos5 readings4 quizzes3 discussion prompts

Instructor

37 Courses11,848 learners

Offered by

Recommended if you're interested in Design and Product

Frequently asked questions

