You have been commissioned to create an exciting piece of artwork for a trendy new vegan restaurant that is about to open its doors to the city. This project will take you through a comprehensive exploration of MidJourney, an AI tool for generating digital art. You will discover how to utilize the core features of MidJourney to conceptualize, refine, and upscale your artwork, all while mastering the creation of multiple versions of your piece. Learn to navigate the MidJourney ecosystem, effectively use permutation prompts to generate artwork variations, and apply the Remix Mode to fuse diverse concepts to develop your work. Dive into the commercial aspects of producing digital art by rendering your piece in multiple aspect ratios, ensuring it's ready for any display or application. This project is perfect for artists, AI enthusiasts, and creative minds who are excited about the intersection of art and technology.
Midjourney for Beginners: Craft an Exquisite Piece of AI Art
Taught in English
Some content may not be translated
What you'll learn
Install Midjourney and create new server to utilize Midjourney's AI tools
Generate and optimize varied versions of artwork with advanced Midjourney features like remix mode, permutation prompts, and zoom out
Deliver industry-standard digital assets by adjusting and saving images in various aspect ratios
Skills you'll practice
Set up Discord and join MidJourney's Server
Generate initial AI artwork for restaurant
Apply advanced features to enhance artwork
Prepare artwork for commercial setting
Save Images in Different Aspect Ratios
Recommended experience
Credit card for subscription to midjourney, basic computer literacy, using browser, typing, using applications
Reviewed on Apr 18, 2024
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.