Nov 5, 2019
Everything was clearly explained and the questions were quite intuitive and checking my knowledge. More examples for different scenarios too would help us a lot to learn more.
TL
Feb 28, 2022
The excercises and assignments helped in undertanding the concepts much better. Also as this course content can't be found easily at one place this really helped. Thank you
By Nicholas P•
Jun 25, 2020
Great introduction the I/O-centric model of computation. The course was fairly easy to follow but the quizzes were a bit confusing at times. There's also not much support going around in the discussion boards. Nevertheless, the material is easily self-teachable and you'll come out of the course knowing a couple more tools and tricks than you started with.
By Natarajan C•
Nov 6, 2019
By CHARISIOS V•
May 9, 2022
The course is really good and the course material is also amazing. I highly reccomend it provided you have an interest in this specialization.
By Yucheng Z•
Sep 29, 2020
Really like the course. Though it's difficult and challenging, I managed to understand the concept. I will keep practicing.
By Po-Yu C•
Jan 31, 2020
An introduction to the I\O-efficient algorithms. Short and sweet!
By vignesh p•
Jul 3, 2020
Very precise and efficient course.
By Sergio G•
Apr 27, 2020
Excellent
Thanks for the tuition
By Kota V K 1•
May 27, 2021
good
By Никулин О А•
Aug 30, 2020
Great course, but interface is quit lacking, because course notes are under different section
By Sinha A•
Aug 25, 2020
The evaluations should have been more in number.
By Raghu V•
Dec 1, 2021
The course touched on critical theoretical concepts around I/O efficiency while designing algorithms but I felt the resource notes lacked depth and clarity (they had overlap with the video lessons). Would have been good to get insight into solutions for exercises (at least on the course notes)