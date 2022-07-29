Learner Reviews & Feedback for iOS App Capstone by Meta
About the Course
In this capstone course, you’ll demonstrate your proficiency in your new skillset by creating a native iOS app.
By the end of this course, you’ll be able to:
- Build a native iOS mobile app
- Publish and sell it on the Apple Store
You’ll gain experience with the following tools and software:
- SwiftUI and MVC architecture
- APIs
- Core Data
- iOS development tools and environments
- Geolocation software
- Application design and development libraries...