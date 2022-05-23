About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 19 hours to complete
Chinese (Simplified)
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 19 hours to complete
Chinese (Simplified)

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Xi'an Jiaotong University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

6 hours to complete

《论语》其书

6 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 51 min), 5 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

《论语》真谛之为人

5 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 63 min), 4 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

《论语》真谛之为学

4 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 39 min), 4 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

《论语》真谛之为政

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 32 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder