《论语》是研究孔子思想的根本依据。这是一部百科全书式的著作。它以仁学为核心，深刻阐发了为人、为学、为政三位一体的智慧，是取之不竭、用之不尽的精神宝藏。它穿越了二千多年历史遂道，至今不仅未减其色，而且历久弥新，正在重新焕发蓬勃生机。
《论语》的智慧Xi'an Jiaotong University
Xi'an Jiaotong University
Xi'an Jiaotong University is one of the oldest institutions of higher learning in China. Founded in Shanghai in 1896 as Nanyang Public, it was renamed Jiaotong University in 1921. In 1956, at the direction of the State Council, the university was moved to Xi’an, an important historical city, and renamed Xi'an Jiaotong University (XJTU). Now, XJTU is a comprehensive research university offering programs in ten areas—science, engineering, medicine, economics, management, humanities, art, law, philosophy and education. XJTU features 26 schools, 8 undergraduate residential colleges, 12 teaching hospitals, and serves about 30,000 full-time students, including over 14,600 graduate students.
《论语》其书
《论语》其书，主要讲述《论语》本书的编者、性质、核心思想及若干疑难句。
《论语》真谛之为人
《论语》真谛之为人，主要讲述为人之道。包括修己、孝悌、处世原则、义利之辨，
《论语》真谛之为学
《论语》真谛之为学，主要讲述为学之道，包括为学目的、内容要求、教与学的原则。
《论语》真谛之为政
《论语》真谛之为政。主要讲述为政之道，包括领导素养、领导职责、领导角色、领导艺术、领导境界。
本课程是一门研究探讨型课程，很多内容尚可作进一步研究，所以并不是定论性内容；
关于《论语》很多原句存在着不同解释，是正常的，可以开展学术讨论；
对课后的客观题一般有明确答案，讨论题并无标准答案，只要持之有据，言之有理即可，鼓励提出独 特创见；
开展学术讨论要注意语言文明。
