FG
Sep 9, 2021
I've always wanted to learn about the Korean economy and this course is really amazing. It helped me to learn and understand easily and the professor explained so well. I highly recommend this course
S
Sep 29, 2020
Professor Doo Woo Lee, thank you so much for your meaningful insights. It helped me deepen my knowledge about economic developments in South Korea, its backgrounds, and how measures were taking.
By Soraia M•
Sep 30, 2020
Professor Doo Woo Lee, thank you so much for your meaningful insights. It helped me deepen my knowledge about economic developments in South Korea, its backgrounds, and how measures were taking.
By Diana C M H•
Aug 24, 2018
This is an excellent background of Korea's History in economic area. You can take as example of poverty till development and see that correct decisions lead to a development future
By John S K•
Aug 27, 2017
This course offered a simple yet comprehensive overview of the South Korean Economic Development following World War II. From the very beginning, the professor and video series promised a non-biased perspective laying out what happened along with the popular scholarly thoughts from many viewpoints. The class was just about such. All of the assignments and videos demonstrated what the South Korean economy went through while critically asking whether such ideas were unique to South Korea or able to be copied! The professor gave a truthful view nicely explaining Park Chung Hee's economic reforms. He is often portrayed by revisionist scholars as a hard dictator when such wasn't necessarily the case. How such reforms set the pad for growth continuing into the 1990s is well-explained too. Important implications along with simple yet key facts about where South Korea stands are exp
By Evan B•
Dec 2, 2016
Probably a 4.5 from me. It's a good overview of the (South) Korean economy after WW II. It doesn't require any real economics background, so no diagrams or in depth economic discussion. I feel like I got what I wanted out of it. It probably adds up to 3 hours of video with some short quizzes throughout and short answer at the end.
By Emma B•
Apr 2, 2020
Lectures give a basic overview of the history behind this development with many sources cited for those who want further study. Professor is very knowledgable about the subject and presents the material matter of factly in a very easy to digest fashion. Quizzes are simple but require analytical thinking, very enjoyable course!
By Nikita j•
Jul 1, 2017
This was a really fun course. I really enjoyed it a lot. I could understand easily. There wasnt too much of overwhelming information presented in a boring way. It was a really nice.
By Nazanin M•
Aug 25, 2020
South Korea was the most interesting country for me. And finally i learned this country's development secrets. This course helped me a lot, that's great! Thanks))
By Carlos Z•
Jun 19, 2017
It is very useful. This change the vision of the way that a developing country need to follow.
By Guido D•
May 3, 2020
Although some topics were really interesting, it seemed too orthodox in terms of economic development. For example, the absence of the concept of chaebols really surprised me.
By Karin O•
Jun 23, 2017
Excelente curso, espero poder inscribirme a otro curso de esta universidad. Acerca del curso muy bien enfocado en los temas y bien explicados por el profesor.
Excellent course, I hope to enroll in another course of this university. About the course very well focused on the topics and well explained by the teacher.
By Francesca A•
Feb 28, 2017
Great course. Not only it gives the promised understanding of the korean economic developent, but Professor Lee speaks a great english, and he was able to explain economic terms and concept in such a way that everyone can understand them, even students who prevviously knew nothing of economics.
By Lzt B•
Dec 3, 2021
I thoroughly enjoyed the course. It was easy to follow and clearly presented. I especially enjoyed the course being presented in the various years, 1950s, 1960s, 1970s etc. It made understanding much easier. Thank you for giving us a wonderful course to follow.
By Sebai a•
Feb 16, 2022
i am so glad that I enrolled in this course as it was so informative and helped me get a more clear look on how the economic development of south Korea and how rhe impossible could e possible if we made the right effective strategies and follow them seriously
By Yalın A•
Jun 18, 2020
This is a fantastic overview course on the Korean economy, looking into both its development and its challenges and crises. I would strongly encourage those interested in Korea to take this course as a good primer on the economics of modern Korea.
By Fawad N•
Aug 15, 2016
A great and inspirational success story of a fund receiving country to a fund giver country. I strongly recommend this course for every student of developing countries. It worth to complete this course and learn how South Korea changed positively.
By Abeywardena, H•
Nov 15, 2020
A very good course to get an understanding of how South Korea developed amidst various challenges. I would recommend this course to anyone in Korea. Great work by Prof. Doo Won Lee and the Yonsei University. Thank you for this great course.
By Ammy K P R•
Sep 14, 2020
This course was incredible. From the very beginning to the end, I learned so much with professor Lee. He explains everything in detail and shows the precise information that can help you understand better the context of everything.
By Henry E•
Nov 2, 2019
THE COURSE TOUCHES THE KEY ISSUES OF ECONOMIC OF KOREA IN A MORE VIVID MANNER TO THE EXTENT A STUDENT CAN MAKE THE SIMILARITIES EVEN TO OTHER DEVELOPING COUNTRIES LIKE ONES IN AFRICA. THE COURSE IS VERY HELPFUL AND PRACTICAL.
By José F S L R•
Feb 22, 2018
The course was very well designed and the professor was logical, coherent and made his ideas easy to follow. I highly recommend this course if you are interested in understanding in a complete way how Korea developed.
By Christin K P•
Jan 9, 2020
The information in this course was not only interesting but also very useful. In learning about South Korea's strides to improve their economy, I have also learned principles that can be applied to my country.
By Fatma Z•
Sep 10, 2021
I've always wanted to learn about the Korean economy and this course is really amazing. It helped me to learn and understand easily and the professor explained so well. I highly recommend this course
By Galih R•
Aug 4, 2021
Dear Professor,
Thank you for this quick glance study for Korean Economic Development it helps me much to fully understanding of Korea and their tackling challenge to be a developed country. :)
By Sanjha S•
Aug 15, 2021
Thank you Professor Lee for this wonderful course. All the lectures were amazing and every concept was clearly understandable. I had a really great time learning about this!
By Bryan M•
Jul 5, 2017
Great course, because you can learn about different policies and the neccesity to do changes when something is not working, due to nothing is going to be the best forever.
By Nava S S I•
Oct 4, 2020
It is excellent and I recommend this course because it explains very well each of the important aspects of the Korean economy and gives clear and timely information.