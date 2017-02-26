You will review the evolution of the Korean economy decade by decade since Korea’s independence from Japan in 1945. Major policies of each decade will be explained and their effect on the Korean economy will be analyzed. Also, the backgrounds and limitations of important policies will be scrutinized. By doing so, you will be able to compare the Korea experience with the other developing countries’.
The Korean Economic DevelopmentYonsei University
About this Course
Offered by
Yonsei University
Yonsei University was established in 1885 and is the oldest private university in Korea.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction: Preview and Overall Evaluation
Module 1. Introduction I: This module introduces initial conditions of the Korean economy at the time of independence from Japan in 1945. Upon describing unfavorable initial conditions, it summarizes three major achievements of the Korean economic development after the Korean War (1950-1953).
1940s and 1950s
Module 3. From independence to the War: After independence from Japan, the newly established Korean government has implemented two meaningful reforms; land reform and educational reform. Main contents and implications of these reforms are explained. This module also introduces economic impact of the Korean War.Module 4. Import Substitution Policy of the 50s: After the Korean War, the Korean government needed to stabilize the hyper-inflation from the mid-1950. Also, IS (import substitution) polices were employed to achieve industrialization and growth. This module introduces major policy tools of IS, and its results.Module 5. The Role of Economic Aid: This module introduces the size and role of economic aids on the Korean economy during the 1950s. It also compares Korea to the other developing countries in terms of aids policies. It also briefly introduces the history of ODA (official development assistance) in Korea.
1960s
Module 6. Export Promotion of the 60s: From the early 1960s, Korea has changed its development strategy from IS (import substitution) to EP (export promotion). This module introduces backgrounds, major policies, and results of EP policies. Also it compares the Korean experiences of EP to those of Japan. Module 7. Five Year Development Plan and Mobilization of Capital: This module explains how the Five Year Development Plans were launched from the early 1960s. Also, it introduces efforts of the Korean government to mobile capital inside and outside Korea during the 1960s.
1970s
Module 8. Heavy and Chemical Industrialization (HCI) of the 70s: From the early 1970s, Korea has aggressively pursued HCI (heavy and chemical industrialization) policies. This module explains backgrounds, major policies, and main results of HCI policies.Module 9. Side-effects of HCI and Oil Shocks: This module introduces some side-effects of aggressive HCI (heavy and chemical industrialization) policies. It explains how these side-effects are inter-related with each other. Also, it introduces impacts of oil shocks on the Korean economy during the 1970s, and explains how the Korean economy recovered from oil shocks.
1980s
Module 10. Crisis Management & Structural Reform and Trade Liberalization of the 80s: The Korean economy was close to foreign exchange crisis in the early 1980s. This module explains how Korea could avoid the crisis and stabilize the economy by the mid-1980s. It also introduces structural reforms and trade liberalization reforms. Module 11. Three Lows & Economic Boom of the 1980s: This module introduces favorable international environments called ‘three-lows’, which emerged from the mid-1980s. It introduces backgrounds of three-lows, and explains how these three-lows helped the Korean economy to enjoy the unprecedented economic boom. Also, it introduces how the democratization of the Korea society has influenced the economy.
The early 1990s
Module 12. The Early 1990s: In the early 1990s, the Korean economy has faced the end of high growth era. However, the Korean economy has failed to adapt itself to slower growth, and the problem of ‘high costs and low efficient’ economic structure emerged.
1997 Asian Financial Crisis
Module 13. 1997 Asian Financial Crisis I: In the end of 1997, the Korean economy fell into foreign exchange crisis and had to be bailed out by IMF (international monetary fund). This module explains the internal and external causes of the 1997 Asian Financial Crisis.
Reviews
- 5 stars81.93%
- 4 stars16.12%
- 3 stars1.29%
- 2 stars0.64%
TOP REVIEWS FROM THE KOREAN ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT
This course is very helpful to understand the success of the South Korean in the last decades. I highly recommend it.
i'm a medical student, i don't know so much about economy.. this course helped me a lot it's easy to follow and rich with information. thank you Dr. Lee
Excellent overview of Korea's rapid rise after the Korean War, very in depth & easy to comprehend.
This class was great for economics or non-economics student who want to learn about the Korean economic development time over time
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.