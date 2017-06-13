About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 17 hours to complete
English
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

The Gendering of Modernity and Military Authoritarianism

4 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 25 min), 1 reading, 5 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

The (Un)making of the Modern Family

3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 25 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Female Beauty / Male Beauty & Body Aesthetics

3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 18 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Sexuality in Korea

3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 26 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes

