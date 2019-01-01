Profile

Yoo Theodore Jun

Professor

    Bio

    Theodore Jun Yoo is associate professor in the Department of Korean Language and Literature at Yonsei University in Seoul, South Korea. He taught as associate professor in the Department of History at the University of Hawaii at Manoa and was a member of the university's Center for Korean Studies. He obtained his Ph.D from the Department of East Asian Languages and Civilizations(EALC) at The University of Chicago. He developed the Korea Foundation-Social Science Research Council Dissertation Workship and Book Monograph Workshop with and for scholars in Korean Studies. His research interests include modern Korean literature, Korean history, and contemporary Korean culture. He is the author of The Politics of Gender in Colonial Korea: Education, Labor, and Health, 1910–1945 (2014) and It's Madness: The Politics of Mental Health in Colonial Korea (2016). He also contributed to Encounters Old and New in World History: Essays Inspired by Jerry H. Bentley (Perspectives on the Global Past) (2017). He is currently completing a book manuscript entitled The Two Koreas: Two Nations in the Modern World.

    Courses

    Gender, Family, and Social Change in Contemporary South Korea

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder