Yonsei University was established in 1885 and is the oldest private university in Korea. Yonsei’s main campus is situated minutes away from the economic, political, and cultural centers of Seoul’s metropolitan downtown. Yonsei has 3,500 eminent faculty members who are conducting cutting-edge research across all academic disciplines. There are 18 graduate schools, 22 colleges and 133 subsidiary institutions hosting a selective pool of students from around the world. Yonsei is proud of its history and reputation as a leading institution of higher education and research in Asia.

Courses and Specializations

Emerging Technologies: From Smartphones to IoT to Big Data
Emerging Technologies: From Smartphones to IoT to Big Data Specialization

Available now

International Marketing & Cross Industry Growth
International Marketing & Cross Industry Growth Specialization

Available now

Valuation and Financial Analysis For Startups
Valuation and Financial Analysis For Startups Specialization

Available now

Ban Ki-moon

Ban Ki-moon

Distinguished Chair Professor
Institute for Global Engagement and Empowerment
Chan-Byoung Chae

Chan-Byoung Chae

Professor
School of Integrated Techonology
Chung-in Moon

Chung-in Moon

Distinguished Professor Emeritus
Department of Political Science
Dae Ryun Chang

Dae Ryun Chang

Professor of Marketing
School of Business
Dae-Sik Hong

Dae-Sik Hong

Professor
School of Electrical & Electronic Engineering
Doo Won Lee

Doo Won Lee

Professor
School of Economics
Hyun Mee Kim

Hyun Mee Kim

Professor
Department of Cultural Anthropology
Hyun Han Shin

Hyun Han Shin

Professor
School of Business
Jang-Ung Park

Jang-Ung Park

Associate Professor
Department of Materials Science and Engineering
Jong-Moon Chung

Jong-Moon Chung

Professor, School of Electrical & Electronic Engineering
Director, Communications & Networking Laboratory
Joon Heo

Joon Heo

Professor
School of Civil and Environmental Engineering
Kwang-Soon Kim

Kwang-Soon Kim

Professor
School of Electrical & Electronic Engineering
Lee Kyu Hyoung

Lee Kyu Hyoung

Associate Professor
Department of Materials and Science Engineering
Min Song

Min Song

Professor
Library & Information Technology
Saeyeul Park

Saeyeul Park

Assistant Professor
School of Business
Sang Mee Han

Sang Mee Han

Professor
Korean Language Institute
Seong-Lyun Kim

Seong-Lyun Kim

Professor
School of Electrical & Electronic Engineering
Seung Hae Kang

Seung Hae Kang

Associate Professor
Korean Language Education as a Foreign Language
Sohn, Hong-Gyoo

Sohn, Hong-Gyoo

Professor, School of Civil & Environmental Engineering
Song-Kuk Kim

Song-Kuk Kim

Associate Professor
School of Integrated Technology
Soo-Young Kwon

Soo-Young Kwon

Professor
College of Theology
Sunmee Choi

Sunmee Choi

Professor of Service Management
School of Business
Yoo Theodore Jun

Yoo Theodore Jun

Professor
College of Liberal Arts
www.yonsei.ac.kr
ysuniversity
`` user/ysuniversity
