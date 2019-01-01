Profile

Joon Heo

Professor

    Bio

    Joon Heo is a professor at the department of civil and environmental engineering, and the director of Open and Smart Education (OSE) Center, which was formed in 2014 and in charge of MOOC production, Yonsei Learning Management System (YSCEC), and other educational issues. He also served as an associate director of Yonsei Enterprise Support (YES) Foundation from 2009 to 2017, which is in charge of incubating and accelerating start-ups at Yonsei University. He obtained his B.S. in the Department of Civil Engineering (Urban Engineering Major) from the Seoul National University in 1993, and his M.S. and Ph.D. in Civil and Environmental Engineering from University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1997 and 2001 respectively. In 2000, he joined a start-up company, Forest One Inc., a value-added geospatial information provider and IT consulting company, located in Evanston, IL. For the following five years, he leaded technology developments as CTO and provided technical services to Fortune 500 companies. He joined the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering at Yonsei University in 2005 as a faculty member and has taught Geographic Information System (GIS), photogrammetry, and remote sensing. His areas of research interests include (1) spatial data production and analytics with specific domain expertise of infrastructure operation and management; (2) spatial data science with applications of transportation, health, business, military, and education; (3) image processing and remote sensing for natural resource management and construction. He has published over 100 refereed journal papers (over 50 SCI-listed), and over 150 conference papers.

    Courses

    Spatial Data Science and Applications

