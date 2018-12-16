About this Course

Intermediate Level
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Spatial Analysis
  • Qgis
  • Big Data
  • Geographic Information System (GIS)
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Understanding Spatial Data Science

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 45 min)
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Solution Structures of Spatial Data Science Problems

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 46 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Geographic Information System (GIS)

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 82 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Spatial DBMS and Big Data Systems

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 79 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

