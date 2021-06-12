Welcome to Remote Sensing Image Acquisition, Analysis and Applications, in which we explore the nature of imaging the earth's surface from space or from airborne vehicles.
Remote Sensing Image Acquisition, Analysis and Applications
Fundamental understanding of vector and matrix algebra and basic statistics
- Radar Systems
- Remote Sensing
- Machine Learning
- Image Analysis
UNSW Sydney (The University of New South Wales)
UNSW Sydney, based in Sydney Australia, was established in 1949 and is one of Australia’s leading research and teaching universities with more than 50,000 students from over 120 countries. UNSW Sydney aspires to provide students with an outstanding educational experience, which both reflects our strong traditions of excellence, innovation and social justice, and builds on our strengths in scientific, technological and professional disciplines.
IEEE Geoscience and Remote Sensing Society
The IEEE Geoscience and Remote Sensing Society deals with the theory, concepts, and techniques of science and engineering as they apply to the remote sensing of the earth, oceans, atmosphere, and space using spacecraft, aircraft and unpiloted vehicles. It is also concerned with the processing, interpretation and dissemination of this information.
Course Welcome, Instructor, Course Resources, Module 1 Introduction and Week 1 Lectures and Quiz
Remote sensing is the science and technology of acquiring images of the earth’s surface from spacecraft, aircraft and drones to aid in the monitoring and management of the natural and built environments. Extensive computer-based analysis techniques are used to extract information from the recorded images in support of applications ranging over many earth and information science disciplines. This course covers the fundamental nature of remote sensing and the platforms and sensor types used. It also provides an in-depth treatment of the computational algorithms employed in image understanding, ranging from the earliest historically important techniques to more recent approaches based on deep learning. The course material is extensively illustrated by examples and commentary on the how the technology is applied in practice. While broad in its coverage the 15 hours of instruction, supported by quizzes and tests, will prepare participants to use the material in their own disciplines and to undertake more detailed study in remote sensing and related topics.
Week 2 Lectures and Quiz
Week 3 Lectures and Quiz
Week 4 Lectures and Quiz
Really enjoyed the learning experience and was very concise!
The course should add practice exercise for gaining more understanding to the course
