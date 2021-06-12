About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level

Fundamental understanding of vector and matrix algebra and basic statistics

Approx. 23 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Radar Systems
  • Remote Sensing
  • Machine Learning
  • Image Analysis
Instructor

Offered by

UNSW Sydney (The University of New South Wales)

IEEE Geoscience and Remote Sensing Society

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Course Welcome, Instructor, Course Resources, Module 1 Introduction and Week 1 Lectures and Quiz

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 45 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Week 2 Lectures and Quiz

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 42 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Week 3 Lectures and Quiz

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 38 min)
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Week 4 Lectures and Quiz

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 38 min)

