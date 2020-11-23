Chevron Left
Back to Remote Sensing Image Acquisition, Analysis and Applications

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Remote Sensing Image Acquisition, Analysis and Applications by UNSW Sydney (The University of New South Wales)

4.6
stars
65 ratings
18 reviews

About the Course

Welcome to Remote Sensing Image Acquisition, Analysis and Applications, in which we explore the nature of imaging the earth's surface from space or from airborne vehicles. This course covers the fundamental nature of remote sensing and the platforms and sensor types used. It also provides an in-depth treatment of the computational algorithms employed in image understanding, ranging from the earliest historically important techniques to more recent approaches based on deep learning. It assumes no prior knowledge of remote sensing but develops the material to a depth comparable to a senior undergraduate course in remote sensing and image analysis. That requires the use of the mathematics of vector and matrix algebra, and statistics. It is recognised that not all participants will have that background so summaries and hand worked examples are included to illustrate all important material. The course material is extensively illustrated by examples and commentary on the how the technology is applied in practice. It will prepare participants to use the material in their own disciplines and to undertake more detailed study in remote sensing and related topics....

Top reviews

Filter by:

1 - 20 of 20 Reviews for Remote Sensing Image Acquisition, Analysis and Applications

By Frank L

Nov 23, 2020

Well explained - but I already have an image processing background. Providing a bibliography/list of references at the introduction of each lecture could be helpful (as in reading ahead of the lecture).

By Francesco R

Apr 21, 2021

Very difficult to follow. Material is very technical and the lecturer simply reads from the slides. The volume of the recording is very low as well.

By Anze M

Mar 21, 2021

This course provides a good base upon which you can build your remote sensing knowledge. It helps if you already have a background in CS or maths (preferably a degree in one of those two fields). Starting in the second third of the course, the lectures fluctuate between very easy going to profound mathematics. Don't be fooled by the week time needed estimations - following this estimations you will get just a basic understanding, which will be enough to complete the quizzes, but for a better understanding of lecture material, be prepared to invest 2x the estimated time.

By Susanne R

Oct 27, 2020

In my opinion, this course was a bit too mathematical and monotonous, the professor for sure knows what he is talking about but after having finished the course, I am missing a few more examples of how to use the concepts in practice / with a software.

By Dario V

May 18, 2021

The course comprehensively covers the domains of remote sensing and associated machine learning techniques and has aided me significantly in putting those techniques in practice for my startup endeavor.

Professor Richards is an amazing lecturer and the classes are very well structured and presented.

By Mary R L

Nov 26, 2020

The quizzes are difficult for me. Im just relieved that theres no computations in the quizzes. But i learned a lot. Theres a lots of technical stuff so theres a need to read more about the weekly lectures.

By Lenis G

Aug 30, 2021

Excelente curso. Introduce los sensores remotos como herramientas en la interpretación de la superficie terrestre de acuerdo al área de aplicación, haciendo énfasis en la geología y la agricultura.

By Ghada S

Jun 16, 2021

A bit challenging but very insightful!

By Mohd A b A

May 3, 2021

I learn more about remote sensing.

By King V

Jun 13, 2021

The course should add practice exercise for gaining more understanding to the course

By Haritha H P

Jun 20, 2021

Though the course is interesting, it would have been much better if the instructor was present while explaining the concepts which would give a classroom effect.

By phanisai

Mar 9, 2022

Excellent course! I thoroughly enjoyed the content. The course was well structured and the professor excellently. explained most of the machine learning algorithms in the context of remote sensing applications. I am quite disappointed to see the reviews of my fellow learners rate the course -low. I would like to stress it to the future learners thinking of taking this course to confidently enroll without a doubt. I agree that the concepts are quite hard to understand and may need an active learning mindset.However this course is the ONLY course which has tried to intuitively explain the application of machine learning to remote sensing datasets. Furthermore, the professor (John richards)is a legend in the field and we need to appreciate his passion for the subject and his effort to disseminate knowledge to students!

Cheers!!

By Hrishil V

Nov 23, 2021

Really enjoyed the learning experience and was very concise!

By Nayana L

Mar 3, 2022

very imformative course

By GEORGIN J

Jan 16, 2022

Absolutely informative

By brandy s

Jan 17, 2022

very useful

By omar F

Mar 16, 2022

good

By Maria P B O

Mar 13, 2022

Its a very technical course and very advanced. It actually exceeeded my expectations and it took me a very long time to fully undertand everything (especially because I had a lot of difficulties with the language). I was expecting a level-user course, but it was far more advanced.

It's a really good course, and the teacher explains everything very well and in an understandable way despite of the difficulty of the course.

By Aik J R

Jul 25, 2021

The course contents cover Remote Sensing but since the mentor is just like reading, just show the scripts, it's so boring. It will be better and perfect the practical exercises are added. And the course title should be changed to "Mathematical Calculations and Machine Learning in Remote Sensing". The beginner of Remote Sensing should not choose this course.

By Darcy J G

Sep 30, 2021

Very difficult to understand in the online format.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder