About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

Student, geographer, urbanist, biologist, geologist, any competence of interest related to the geographic space

Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Cartography
  • Digital elevation modelling
  • Spatial Analysis
  • Interpolation
  • Thematic mapping
Instructors

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Discrete Spatial Phenomena (Module 3)

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 78 min)
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Continuous Spatial Phenomena (Module 3)

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 86 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Digital Elevation Models (Module 3)

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 45 min)
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Integrating Data Layers (Module 3)

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 63 min)

