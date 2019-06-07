MW
Aug 13, 2018
Great course. It helps I have a background in both Data Science and Geographic Information Science, but still found it equally interesting and challenging! I would highly recommend this course.
BC
Aug 5, 2021
This is a great course for persons who have interacted with GIS before. It teaches you the underlying principle and science behind most of these QGIS processing algorithms
By Jesús A•
Jun 7, 2019
Excellent course content overall. However, the lack of practical exercises to actually apply what is covered in the lectures really decreases the course value. I would advise to make this an specialization with hands-on practice, since the range of topics the course includes is just too dense to effectively leave a solid, real-world applicable knowledge in 6 weeks.
By Kumar R•
Jul 27, 2019
The course is at introductory level and not intermediate. There is a good "basic information", but no hands-on exercise. That leaves a lot that actually needs to be learned upon the student. So, in my opinion, the course doesnt even consider the skill building at introductory level from an introductory standpoint.
By Zack D•
Jun 8, 2018
Overall good course. Rated as intermediate but more beginner in my opinion. Lots of overlap with what i would expect in an 'vanilla' data science course. If youve taken anything like that expect to hear alot of things you have heard before but does thuroughly extend in to the spatial aspect and application.
I would have perferred a little more emphasis on analysis techniques and deeper applications. I was also suprised by no direct application of for the student at all. all video based no hands on.
Last couple of quizes are also pretty tough, mostly from the fact that they are poorly written and difficult to answer from an infromed perspective.
By rustom s•
Apr 8, 2018
Very boring and no hands on content.
By CHESSEL P•
Jul 16, 2019
The course presents a good overview of Data Science techniques applied to Spatial Data topics. It is very compact and exhaustive. Mostly theorethical.
I think a second part of this course should be created with in-depth coverage with practical exercises (e.g setting up a hadoop system with MapReduce, pig, Hive).
This way, students could learn a lot more than by simply watching the videos offered. Further, please provide the well designed slides for download.
By Pankaj W•
Dec 7, 2019
Great course which starts with basics, gets descriptive with examples, real life scenarios, usage of software. Definitely recommended.
By AMAN T•
Apr 6, 2020
Practical and hands-on exercises should be included to get a close feel of the subject. Only theoretical knowledge gets monotonous. Some topics were well touched upon however, some external resources like books or other courses related to subject would have been very helpful. The youtube links were helpful though.
By Michael B•
Jun 10, 2018
I learned about different spatial data science techniques, but didn't get a chance to try them out. I wish we spent more time on the spatial data analytics portion of the curriculum, and less on spatial data science architectures.
By Gopinath P•
Sep 3, 2019
The course is way overloaded with way too many concepts.It should have clear prerequisites and defined educational background before taking.Some concepts are really vaguely described and pushed on.Can really improve on this.
By Julia H•
Apr 17, 2020
A comprehensive overview of Spatial Analytics tools and processes which I was looking for. However, the speaker's strong accent and sometimes incorrect use of English made learning difficult. This could be a much better course with an updated, revised presentation and a different speaker.
By Keith P C L•
Sep 15, 2020
The course was able to provide excellent theoretical foundations for spatial data science and its applications. However, some points required more explanation such as that of the spatial big data management system, as this required and asked for a deeper understanding from the student. Despite this, I still think that the course was able to provide ample instruction for spatial data science. Additionally, the course was substantial enough to incite interest for the student to delve deeper into the field. Lastly, there may be advanced solutions for data science in the present day but the course was right in presenting noble solutions and tools since the trustworthiness of the "classics" are unquestionable.
By Ahmed W M•
May 2, 2020
This course is excellent ! IT touches upon all the different topics related to spatial data science in a very straight to the point way. This is extremely beneficial for the spatial data scientist community. What I liked about this course is that it focused on data issues and concepts that I have always struggled with and never found an answer to in other GIS courses which mostly focus on their area of application. This one is generic and the concepts can literally be translated in any field. I think that hands-on exercises would have made it perfect especially in the fourth topic of spatial big data. I will be willing to take another course by this teacher especially if it has hands-on exercises.
By Daniel L•
Apr 4, 2018
This was an excellent course. I honestly thought I had pretty good handle on this topic, but I learned a lot of new concepts and applications and deepened my existing knowledge base. Furthermore, I really enjoyed the real world examples in the last section. In particular, the military infiltration example was very interesting. Thank you!
By Stanislava G•
Aug 6, 2018
Very good overview of tools used for Spatial Data Science and explained their benefits and limitations for many real-life problems. Applications are shown on examples using real-life data, and it also provides a few good tips for external resources. Some hands-on exercises would be nice.
By Satish M•
Mar 2, 2019
The course was very knowledgeable. But there were some lack of practical exercises. The students should have been provided with the basic tutorial of the software. We have learned many things in theory but not practically. Overall I rate it 3 out of 5.
By Tino K•
Feb 3, 2021
I really want to believe that the lecturer has an in depth knowledge of the topic but as many others pointed out before: The course is providing no practical content at all and from an international academic researcher with multiple years working experience in native English speaking countries I would expect a clear and understandable communication. This was unfortunately not the case. It was very hard to follow the lectures that are "purely read from the slides". Quizzes became indeed hard because of a certain language barriers. Terminologies of teaching (e.g. "In this course you learned [...]" or "In the past course you studied [...]") are a bit misleading into the perception of an applicable understanding of the concepts. But knowledge does not equal understanding. To have "studied" or "learned" a topic one needs to get lectures that are didactically formulated well and maybe provide hands-on experience with the topic. At least giving a small assignment and trying around with QGIS would have provided some value.
I also agree with others that this course should be updated and rerecorded with a speaker that is more comfortable with spoken English. I'm sure Yonsei University can do this!
By Gabriel A F G•
Aug 22, 2020
En este curso el profesor explica los fundamentos de la ciencia de datos espaciales, en qué consiste, qué debería aprender quien decida especializarse en esta área, cuáles son las herramientas más utilizadas y cómo se relacionan (por ejemplo, como se relacionan los lenguajes de programación con el big data, con las bases de datos y con los SIG…). Muestra ejemplos de casos y hace referencia al método que debe seguirse para dar respuesta a dichos problemas, especificando cuáles son las herramientas que se deben usar. No obstante, el curso carece de ejercicios prácticos o similares, por tanto, considero que es un curso "teórico".
By Gary C•
Mar 20, 2022
This is an excellent course that serves as a great introduction to spatial data science. The Instructor is obviously very knowledgable and is very enthusiastic. The course introduces a lot of material veru quickly. My only suggestion to the Instructor would be to perhaps rethink the Week 6 quiz. IMO there was not enough material presented in the course for the learner to answer several questions. Having said that, I'm glad I took the course. It was fun and I learned a lot!
By Surya S•
Sep 12, 2020
It is a excellent course that covers the recent advancements of Spatial Data Science techniques. Overall the course is very informative and knowledgeable. Many good use cases are shown for thorough understanding of the concepts. Looking forward for more such courses from Yonsei University. I can say that the Joon Heo is one of the best instructors in Spatial domain. Thank you very much for the course.
By Rodrigo V•
Nov 24, 2018
This course was very comprehensive, explanatory and introduced me to some complex applications of spatial data science.
I found the practical problem applications of the last week most useful to integrate the concepts. I think having some similar problems as homework assignments throughout the course could also be very helpful.
By Bopitiye G U N K•
Nov 14, 2020
This is actually very useful course for us as future town planners. Not only for us, this is important for most of field. And appreciate your teaching skills and those are better, specially this kind of difficult course. You teached it as clear and easy to understand with your examples and illustrations. Thank you for all.
By Priyantha B K•
Nov 2, 2020
A very good beginners course in Spatial Data Science and its Applications. You will gain a very good overview of Spatial Data Science, its basic concepts and the freely available tools such as QGIS etc. I would recommend it to any beginner who is planning to start a career in Spatial Data Analysis.
By Robson M d S•
Nov 15, 2019
Excelent course for a quicly introduce and comprehension of tools and principles of spatial data science. Of course as all thecnological courses it do not allow your to develop professional works without a pratical trainging but offers a very good background for a search by ourself.
By Rudy M P•
Aug 5, 2019
The class struck a great balance between technology, science and business, which really helped me find my way through GIS. I need to praise the teacher for the structure of the class and for his diagrams: the clearly conveyed a conveyed the his experience and mastery of the topic.
By Johans A A•
Oct 12, 2018
An excellent course, it was an introduction to spatial data science and all techniques that we might apply for different solutions. This course gave us a valuable idea of spatial data science and the importance of the 4 main disciplines of this exciting field. Thanks a lot!