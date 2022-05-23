This is a peer review course. In the capstone project, you are going to apply what you have learned in the previous courses. The final output from this project is an estimation of a firm. You can choose either a public company or a startup depending on the availability of information on the firm. If you have your own startup, then you can do this capstone project on the startup. If not, then you can do this project of a public company. Therefore, the first step is selecting an actual company that you are interested in. Next, you have to do the research on and describe the firm’s industry and business. Based on your research, you make an estimate of firm’s growth, cash flows and earnings. In order to do this, you need to apply what you have learned in financial statement analysis. Once you find firm’s cash flows and earnings, you can apply what you have learned in discounted cash flow method and multiple methods to find the value of the company. In addition to the valuation, you will be given a hypothetical project and have to decide whether to take the project if the opportunity is given to the company of your choice. Be doing this Capstone project, you will complete your understanding of valuation and financial analysis of startups.
Yonsei University
Yonsei University was established in 1885 and is the oldest private university in Korea.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction to Capstone Project
For Capstone Project, you are allowed to select a startup of your own choice. Then describe the company in detail such as business industry, competitors (or company) and service or product.
Capstone Project I
For Capstone Project I, you will investigate historical performance of the startup that you select. You need to collect financial statements at least 3 years and need to make up numbers for the startup with reasonable assumptions.
Capstone Project II
For Capstone Project II, you will calculate free cash flow of the startup. In order to estimate free cash flows, you need to make pro forma statements of the startup and estimate external financing needed. Also, calculate internal growth rate and sustainable growth rate.
Capstone Project III
For Capstone Project III, you will find value of the startup using Multiple approach and Discount Cash Flow approach. In specific, you will apply multiple and DCF approach to find terminal value of the startup. After finding the value of a startup, consider the situation where startup finances external financing needed using new investment from venture capitalists.
About the Valuation and Financial Analysis For Startups Specialization
The Startup Valuation and Financial Analysis Specialization teaches two of the most often used methods to find the value of a startup. You’ll learn how to find the value of founder’s ownership before and after additional funding, how to read financial statements and make pro-forma statements, and how to determine the financial health and status of a startup and estimate future earnings and value. You’ll then use various investment criteria, such as Net Present Value (NPV) and Individual Rate of Return (IRR), to make a decision about whether and where to invest your money.
