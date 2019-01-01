Profile

Doo Won Lee

Professor

    Bio

    Doowon Lee is a professor at the School of Economics, Yonsei University, Seoul, Korea. Currently, he is the Director at the Institute of Continuing Education for the Future (ICEF) at Yonsei University. He acquired his B.A. in business administration from Yonsei University in 1987 and his Ph.D. in economics from Northwestern University in 1991. Former positions include visiting professor at the University of California-San Diego (1992 and 2002), associate dean at the Graduate School of Economics at Yonsei University (2004-2008), associate dean at the Underwood International College at Yonsei University (2007-2009), chair at the School of Economics, Yonsei University (2010-2012), associate dean at the Development Office of Yonsei University (2012-2014), visiting scholar at Columbia University (2009.9.-2010.8.), independent board member at the Korea Housing Finance Corporation (2008-2010) and KTB Investment & Securities (2013-2016), general secretary at the Korea Economic Association (2011), and the President at the Korea Development Economic Association (2016). He has published more than 60 academic papers, book chapters, and books. He has attended more than 200 domestic and international conferences. Also, he has contributed roughly 190 columns to domestic and international newspapers. In particular, he served as guest columnist to Jungang Ilbo, Kungmin Ilbo, Munhwa Ilbo, and Donga Ilbo. His area of interests lies in international economics, transition economics, and economics of development. In 2011, he was awarded the Market Economy Award: Media Contribution by the Federation of Korean Industries.

    Courses

    The Korean Economic Development

