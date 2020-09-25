About this Course

12,332 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 4 in the
Emerging Technologies: From Smartphones to IoT to Big Data Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 30 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 4 in the
Emerging Technologies: From Smartphones to IoT to Big Data Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 30 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Yonsei University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up93%(1,044 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Big Data Rankings & Products

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 28 min)
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Big Data & Hadoop

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 68 min)
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Spark

2 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 101 min)
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Spark ML & Streaming

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 31 min)

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM BIG DATA EMERGING TECHNOLOGIES

View all reviews

About the Emerging Technologies: From Smartphones to IoT to Big Data Specialization

Emerging Technologies: From Smartphones to IoT to Big Data

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder