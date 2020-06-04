VA
Aug 15, 2020
This is an excellent course, I managed to update my knowledge in Big Data. It gave me a broader vision of the subject. Excellent content, very didactic and excellent material.
RP
Nov 15, 2020
Nice course, it gave me good idea on big data technologies. looking forward to do more courses on big data
By supriya d•
Jun 4, 2020
I have learned so much about the Big Data technologies in this course. It is a very useful course.
By Javed A•
May 24, 2019
This is seriously a very good course. I must say that this course is must have for each and every Big Data Engineer and Data Scientist.
The instructor of this course has done an amazing job to deliver the must have knowledge of emerging technologies.
I really enjoyed this course and got valuable knowledge.
By NESTOR F B C•
Sep 5, 2019
An excellent course. I learned the true dimension and power of Big Data and the great transformation that is causing and will continue to be carried out in many of the activities of the human being, at work, personal, social and in all areas of life.
Congratulations and my message of sincere thanks.
By Jessie J•
Jul 17, 2020
The course was a very good intro in Big Data Technologies. The course was very informative but not very deep so it is very enjoyable for non-technical personnel like myself. Very competent instructor. Speaks well and very clearly. Highly recommended course!
By Victor J R A•
Aug 16, 2020
By Juan C M•
Apr 22, 2019
Excelent course with clear explanations about big data, how it works and how to get the best from it.
By Leonardo O T•
Nov 22, 2019
Un curso con demasiado información teórica que te ayudará a comprender el cómo funciona las herramientas del Big Data. Se realiza ejemplifican de manera gráfica de las herramientas además de proporcionar la biografiara para profundizar en el tema.
Un curso altamente recomendable si te inicias en el mundo del BD
Tendrás que practicar por tu parte le hecho de montar clusters y nodos.
By SHEILA D D S•
Mar 31, 2022
Professor knows EVERYTHING, nevertheless showing a fine humble attitude during the lectures, providing extensive references for further studies at the end of the videos.
Amazing course trom the beginners through advanced learners. Final project also contributes a lot to group discussions, students got deep dive into data, and explore comprehensive analysis.
By Deleted A•
Feb 16, 2021
I am getting ready to apply right now for my Master's to a Korean university, so by following this specialization I was able not only to learn more about a subject I am interested in but also to get to know better the South Korean education system.
By NORFAIZAH O•
Oct 21, 2020
I recommended this course to anyone who are interested in learning about the BIG DATA. It explains about the Data Analysis Systems such as Spark, RDBMS, CASSANDRA and many more. The course can be understand as it was explained step by step.
By QUINTERO G C A•
Jan 5, 2021
Is an amazing course which teaching the basic things we need to know to understand the big data environment and the current available technologies, basically letting us to see the big scope in this moment in this amazing field of knowledge
By Farukh A•
May 16, 2020
The course was insightful and well explained even for someone who is is not tech savvy as me. The option to be able to redo the tests helps to understand where one made a mistake and revisit the lesson.
Very informative and useful!
By Juan M•
Oct 25, 2018
Simply put, this Course sparks your interest aobut this cutting edge topic, and instils the pupil to become a part of it. Thanks a lot .
By Ramadurai P S P•
Nov 16, 2020
By Anjaneyulu 1•
Oct 20, 2020
If provided how to install hadoop and more excercises on hadoop, spark will be give more idea
By Cristovao R A•
Feb 15, 2022
O curso é muito bom, pois nós ensina como analisar as estatisticas e as novas tecnologias.
By Bernard D V•
Apr 17, 2019
Great course about Big Data Technologies, the course is well-built and highly detailed.
By STENIO S D A•
Jan 31, 2022
Ótimo curso! Uma excelente introdução aos temas emergentes de tecnologia em big data
By AJI K•
Mar 5, 2022
very useful and informative and for bigdata basis I highly recommend this course
By Enrique M•
Jun 12, 2020
Amazing introduction course. I want to learn more about this fascinating area.
By SRINIVAS M•
Jun 16, 2021
Good for Beginners to start, gives over all picture in data industry
By Vijay D•
May 12, 2021
This course gives a very good exposure to basics of Big data.
By RAVI S S•
Sep 26, 2020
good course get lot of knowledge how data is processed online
By Surajit B•
Oct 17, 2021
Excellent experience must do this type of course in future
By Mario S E•
Aug 31, 2020
Gives you a wide perspective regarding the Big Data