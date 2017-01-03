NA
Feb 11, 2022
this course was beyond my expectations. I really enjoyed the topics and used them in my coaching sessions. Couldn't be better and I suggest it to anyone who want to work as a pro coach.
SY
Nov 30, 2018
I really loved this course and I learned so much. Although it took me awhile to read the papers and articles, it was well worth it. I use it for my trainings and workshops! Thank you!
By Fichtberger O•
Jan 3, 2017
I am really sorry that a course with such a good content is ruined by the unrealistic assignement of week 4. That assignment will at least take 6 weeks to do and that should naturally lead to course length of 10 or 11 weeks which would be realistic. So if you pay money for it, start the course and do it till week 4, than pause and do the assignment and restart at a later date in order to comply to the necessary tasks. The creators of this course did not react to our cries of help within a week. Poor support from them - the coursera team tried to help but obviously in vain. What I learnt for future courses: I will look into the detail of every assingment before starting and paying. Unfortunately in some courses you can´t even look into the assignments when you haven´t paid. This should be changed. Because I consider it a trick to lure someone into an interesting course and then making it impossible to finish it in the given timeframe. Not being able to see what will be demanded prior to paying may also be a coursera policy problem. So maybe there is a better platform than coursera that lets you to be clear of what is ahead of you. For a learner this is of great value: honesty, transparency and realistic information - because I have to plan and schedule how much time I can take for learning!
By Carol S•
Jun 28, 2021
It looked promising, but the written assignments are confusing. I submitted two, but am uncertain I completed them correctly. Also, I wrote them in Microsoft Word and copied them into the Coursera document block, which obliterated the formatting so that the document was hard to read. I spent forever reformatting it. Now I have to wait for someone to grade them. Apparently, that may be a while because few people enroll in this course. And now that I'm halfway through (if someone grades my work), I cannot continue anyway. You must coach to complete the other assignments. But I'm not a coach yet. I'm learning how to be one. For me, this class was a dead end.
By Dana Y•
Dec 6, 2016
I took this course simultaneously with Course 1 in the certificate specialization. As a result, I think I confused concepts from both courses in trying to fulfill assignments. Also, I did not think there was enough time to conduct two 5- session coaching assignments, and, as a result, I had to finish the assignment on the second go-round because I had a hard time scheduling the coachees for more than one or two sessions.
I did get a lot from the course and especially some guidance on how to go about coaching folks in a more cohesive manner that did not feel like a touchy-feely experience. Thank you.
By Stavroula T•
Jul 30, 2019
very interesting course. The big problem was that we had to try hard to find somenone to review our assignments.
By Isabela d C•
Dec 12, 2016
the course is designed in a way you can not accomplished or get certificate on the proposed timeframe. It was very disappointing to pay for certification and not be able to get it due to issues with the course developers ( a lack of understanding of how coursera works, it's clear they did not care to adapt to a 5 week course) and peer reviewed activities proposed that took over 6 weeks to get done. (further to the course timeframe) The assistance from developers was too poor and never sought to find solutions, which is very strange in a course for coaching. Not the mention video quality that is scary, I could not watch the videos, and preferred to study by reading the transcriptions.
By Stephan D•
Sep 10, 2019
The title for me is COACHING BY COMPASSION. This course is standing out because it is also scientifically supported by research and by renowned people in the field. You learn a lot about what coaching does. ICT NEA PEA DMN etc. I used the peer discussion forum when I blocked sometimes. I advise students not only to follow the course but also to interact with peers. Thank you Professor Boyatzis, Van Oosten and Smith. Really inspiring.
By Lilija M•
Jul 2, 2017
An absolutely great course, very deep, with a lot of information and new concepts in videos and reading, an excellent, well thought of and well organised Personal Learning Journal guiding personal development and reflection! Very practical Personal Learning Activity, which contributes a lot to both professional and personal growth. It is a course that inspires change, highly recommended. I enjoyed it deeply.
By Michael T•
Jul 23, 2018
I am a professional certified coach - and this course from Case Western was a great reflection of my training, but also gave me new tools and way of thinking about working with my clients. Every coach or aspiring coach will be served by taking this course.
By Sree D K K•
Jun 1, 2020
A transformation experience guaranteed with elaborate exercises through learning journal. Would be a great guide for Coach beginning to unleash a leadership journey.
By ELOMIEN O E•
Aug 30, 2020
Fantastic curriculum and superbly delivered by the course lecturers. I highly recommend this course for anyone seeking to develop their leadership competence.
By Bryan U•
Jul 31, 2019
Obtained an in depth perspective on coaching and learned how the Intentional Change Theory is the catalyst for sustainable change.
By Joseph G•
Mar 10, 2019
The content is exceptionally valuable, especially for those initiated in the helping professions. Empirically sound in its foundations, this is the closest to deep work in immersive learning you can get online on such basis. Kudos to the Case western Team of researchers and teachers both for teaming together to deliver such delightful learning at such affordable rates. To Dr Boyatzis for sustaining the requisite research and publication leadership with colleagues, to Dr Smith whose embodiment of the curriculum makes for fine online exposition, and to Dr Osteen for bringing discernment between modules that contrast vicarious pleasure from concretely indulged learning goals.
By Sirina P•
Jan 6, 2020
It was really great experience to learn about coaching in this course via Coursera platform. I grow as a coach. I learn and understand more about PEA/NEA and neuroscience behind them.I would be more aware of them and apply them into my future coaching sessions. i will practice observation and balance PEA and NEA during my next coaching conversation and keep "Coaching with compassion".
Thank you Case Western Reserve University and Coursera very much for this meaningful course and issued me an official Course Certificate.
By MANISH P C•
Sep 17, 2021
It's a woderful experience with awesome result in terms of self-developement, the course design is excellent and it will provide learning insight to each and everyone who goes through the course process. There is big opprtunity in this course for anyone, potential success is available which can be resulted in huge turnout in terms of self-development, development of team, other members, organisation and nation at large. I would highly recommend every one above age of 30 to get into this course. all the best.
By John J G V•
Jun 4, 2018
I am very grateful to be able to enter this course, as I used to think that coaching was achieved with one or two conversations and in reality what one did was give advice only. Upon completing this course, I understood that doing a structured job with another person, should be done with the greatest commitment and responsability, as taught in each session this course, with professionalism to become a Coach that focuses on Compassion and try to take our collaborators to their
By Greta K•
Aug 3, 2020
I've learned a lot in this course. It's has been put together in a really good way and enables the student to apply the new knowledge and skills with a coachee. The material is well written and presented, the videos are particularly helpful and there are a few very good documents for download that guide the students through the course. I enjoyed the course and would recommend it to anyone who is interested in coaching for leadership, but also life coaching.
By Margie P•
Jun 1, 2020
I liked the foundation of this course, for which I had an instant, intuitive agreement, even though I do have my own questions about it. The modules were right-sized, the readings were engaging, and the guests during the fifth week modules added a lot of value. Thank you for designing this wonderful course. I would love it if your teaching assistants could get people to comment, respond, and build on more of participants' posts than they are doing now.
By lisa•
Aug 29, 2017
I just completed the course. I wanted to acquire the knowledge and not the credential, so I audited. This team was absolutely incredible! This was an excellent introduction for anyone thinking of entering the coaching field, or for those who need to use coaching skills in their current line of work. I highly recommend for anyone in need of a basic credential in coaching! Thank you so much !!!!
By Tim H•
Mar 4, 2021
The material covered in this course is excellent. There's plenty of hard-core academic research cited and the readings, while challenging, are well worth the effort. The course offers a useful framework for coaching. While my own framework goes beyond what is offered in this course, I was able to integrate all of the course material such that my framework is definitely stronger for it.
By Dr. N R•
Jul 6, 2020
It was a enriching learning experience while learning how to coaching with a blend of coaching needed to done for every assignment and making you learn as well as practise coaching , leadership and change . Thank you trainers for making me a coach to nurture new life and create and develop people to achieve their goals... Excellent course need patience and perseverance
Dr Neelam Raut
By Robert R•
Nov 16, 2019
This was a terrific course. I learned a great deal about my coaching, listening well, and developing a strong partnership with people I coach. Having an effective coaching conversation is vital and I learned how to make that happen on a more intentional basis. Good skill development in this course as well as the underlying theory.
By Alejandro C G•
Apr 5, 2021
I liked the concepts. Many of them I have being using for many years but now I have a name for them. Thank you very much.
There should be an option to set it complete even when we do dot purchase the certificate. The only option I have to get it out of the "in progress" file is UNENROLL, which is sad.
Again, thank you.
By Daniel O•
Mar 3, 2018
Insightful, inspiring, and well presented course by all standard. A well-crafted course with new ideas, different perspectives presented very well knowledgeable personalities.
It is my desire I get the opportunity again to be part of your class in any of your future courses.
I wish you all the very best.
Cheers!
Daniel
By Анна М•
Oct 19, 2020
It was a really interesting course. I like to understand emotional processes in coach's work and how we should use this information. Especially gratefull for tasks, where i should work with another people on the coaching sessions. And it was interesting to look at work of others students on the course.
By Ankit N•
Dec 26, 2018
Excellent insights, very well structured. Good choice of trainers / professors adding value from their respective fields. Key highlights for me: Coaching for compliance Vs. Coaching for compassion. The special identity groups discussion and the scholars towards the end of the course