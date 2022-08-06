Learner Reviews & Feedback for Leading from Within by The University of Notre Dame
About the Course
There is an important difference between leading from without and leading from within: the way decisions are made. Those who lead from without make moral decisions based on external pressure or the opinions of others rather than on the basis of deeply held personal values and beliefs. When they speak about moral issues they do so without authenticity and inspire doubt rather than confidence in their followers. Those who lead from within have deeply held personal values and beliefs and courageously make decisions based on those convictions. They have a clear sense of purpose in their own lives and inspire a clear sense of purpose and direction in others. This course will provide tools and insights that will help you successfully lead from within at the personal, organizational, and societal levels....