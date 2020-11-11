Chevron Left
Back to Lesson | Get Ready for the Interview

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Lesson | Get Ready for the Interview by Georgia Institute of Technology

4.4
stars
57 ratings
14 reviews

About the Course

This lesson is part of a full course, Speak English Professionally: In Person, Online & On the Phone. Take this lesson to get a short tutorial on the learning objectives covered. To dive deeper into this topic, take the full course. By the end of this lesson, you will be able to: - Practice and prepare yourself for an interview - Examine appropriate body language for interviews...

Top reviews

RK

Nov 10, 2020

really its a good plateform to learn and watch videos to know the demonstrations.\n\nOverall good to learn and earn.

KR

Sep 28, 2021

Thank you so much for this amazing content about the non verbal communication during interview

Filter by:

1 - 14 of 14 Reviews for Lesson | Get Ready for the Interview

By Ratan K

Nov 11, 2020

really its a good plateform to learn and watch videos to know the demonstrations.

Overall good to learn and earn.

By Kundan k R

Sep 28, 2021

Thank you so much for this amazing content about the non verbal communication during interview

By davide c

Oct 18, 2020

was an interesting lesson in particular the video

By Tikhomirova A O

Apr 29, 2020

it is very cool and interesting cource

By luis A N S

Nov 9, 2021

they give a lot of tips, to apply for give the best impression on the interview.

By Ελένη μ

Feb 20, 2021

βοηθαει πολυ στην εξελικτικη πορεια!!

By Chandini J

Feb 17, 2022

great............

By Somaia R M

Jul 10, 2021

perfect

By KAVITA K

Jul 1, 2021

Useful!

By Muhammad G A

Jan 5, 2022

V​ery quick.

By Raja G

Mar 15, 2021

its disappointing to see 10 min. prep is disabled for free. These short crash courses should be offered free; you tube provides similar for free.

By Tomeka R

Aug 21, 2021

Add some updated articles. One reading from is from 20 yrs. ago

By Kirti M

May 9, 2022

greate

By Manjunath G

May 21, 2022

nice

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder