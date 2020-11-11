RK
Nov 10, 2020
really its a good plateform to learn and watch videos to know the demonstrations.\n\nOverall good to learn and earn.
KR
Sep 28, 2021
Thank you so much for this amazing content about the non verbal communication during interview
By Ratan K•
Nov 11, 2020
really its a good plateform to learn and watch videos to know the demonstrations.
Overall good to learn and earn.
By Kundan k R•
Sep 28, 2021
Thank you so much for this amazing content about the non verbal communication during interview
By davide c•
Oct 18, 2020
was an interesting lesson in particular the video
By Tikhomirova A O•
Apr 29, 2020
it is very cool and interesting cource
By luis A N S•
Nov 9, 2021
they give a lot of tips, to apply for give the best impression on the interview.
By Ελένη μ•
Feb 20, 2021
βοηθαει πολυ στην εξελικτικη πορεια!!
By Chandini J•
Feb 17, 2022
great............
By Somaia R M•
Jul 10, 2021
perfect
By KAVITA K•
Jul 1, 2021
Useful!
By Muhammad G A•
Jan 5, 2022
Very quick.
By Raja G•
Mar 15, 2021
its disappointing to see 10 min. prep is disabled for free. These short crash courses should be offered free; you tube provides similar for free.
By Tomeka R•
Aug 21, 2021
Add some updated articles. One reading from is from 20 yrs. ago
By Kirti M•
May 9, 2022
greate
By Manjunath G•
May 21, 2022
nice