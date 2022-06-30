Learner Reviews & Feedback for Introduction to Linear Algebra and Python by Howard University
About the Course
This course is the first of a series that is designed for beginners who want to learn how to apply basic data science concepts to real-world problems. You might be a student who is considering pursuing a career in data science and wanting to learn more, or you might be a business professional who wants to apply some data science principles to your work. Or, you might simply be a curious, lifelong learner intrigued by the powerful tools that data science and math provides. Regardless of your motivation, we’ll provide you with the support and information you need to get started.
In this course, we'll cover the fundamentals of linear algebra, including systems of linear equations, matrix operations, and vector equations. Whether you’ve learned some of these concepts before and are looking for a refresher or you’re brand new to the ideas we’ll cover, you’ll find the materials to support you. Let's get started!...