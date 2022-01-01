About this Course

2,905 recent views
Beginner Level
Approx. 12 hours to complete
Chinese (Traditional)
National Taiwan University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

肺癌防治篩檢的機會與挑戰

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 54 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

認識肺癌的分期與治療

4 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 43 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

學生訪談：肺癌迷思Ｑ＆Ａ

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 32 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

肺癌防治的趨勢與展望

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 37 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes

