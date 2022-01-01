本課程共有四周，介紹肺的功能、肺癌形成的原因、以及肺癌的分期與治療，完成課程後將對肺癌有初步的認識。
一堂課讓你認識肺癌（Basic Concepts of Lung Cancer: Diagnosis and Treatment）National Taiwan University
National Taiwan University
We firmly believe that open access to learning is a powerful socioeconomic equalizer. NTU is especially delighted to join other world-class universities on Coursera and to offer quality university courses to the Chinese-speaking population. We hope to transform the rich rewards of learning from a limited commodity to an experience available to all.
肺癌防治篩檢的機會與挑戰
第一週以專題演講形式，帶領大家了解目前肺癌的發生率、性別比及死亡率，並初步認識肺臟功能、肺癌形成的原因及症狀。
認識肺癌的分期與治療
第二周的課程分成兩個模組：肺癌的分期與肺癌的治療。在肺癌分期介紹，你會認識肺癌的分期方法、以及分期的重要性；在肺癌治療介紹，你會認識肺癌主要的治療方法、各期較適合用的治療方式、以及目前最前線的肺癌治療方式。
學生訪談：肺癌迷思Ｑ＆Ａ
在第三週的課程，將以陳老師與醫學院學生訪談的形式，從專業醫師的角度，剖析肺癌防治常見迷思。
肺癌防治的趨勢與展望
第四週接續上週的學生訪談，理解低劑量電腦斷層掃描的優勢，探討肺癌治療的未來展望。後段則從病友的角度切入看免疫療法的治療感受以及罹癌後的生命轉變。
