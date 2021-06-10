Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Machine Learning for Accounting with Python by University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

4.6
stars
29 ratings
4 reviews

About the Course

This course, Machine Learning for Accounting with Python, introduces machine learning algorithms (models) and their applications in accounting problems. It covers classification, regression, clustering, text analysis, time series analysis. It also discusses model evaluation and model optimization. This course provides an entry point for students to be able to apply proper machine learning models on business related datasets with Python to solve various problems. Accounting Data Analytics with Python is a prerequisite for this course. This course is running on the same platform (Jupyter Notebook) as that of the prerequisite course. While Accounting Data Analytics with Python covers data understanding and data preparation in the data analytics process, this course covers the next two steps in the process, modeling and model evaluation. Upon completion of the two courses, students should be able to complete an entire data analytics process with Python....

By Alexander E

Jun 10, 2021

This course is very well structured and formatted for better understanding the variety of methods in machine learning. I found the subjects quite challenging and without hints provided I am not sure if I was able to complete all the tasks. I want to say thanks to Linden Lu for his outstanding job.

By Tino v d H

Apr 16, 2022

This is a great introductory course on machine learning with really practical examples. It does not go too deep.

By Abdelkader G

Feb 1, 2022

this great course , i'm accountant and i recomand for accountant to take all the course in order

By Nyam-Ochir B

Aug 12, 2020

nice experience

By Hồ H V

Feb 19, 2021

Good course

By Juan P G Z

Dec 21, 2021

The information provided is very good, however it's very difficult to understand the teacher's accent.

