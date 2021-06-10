By Alexander E•
Jun 10, 2021
This course is very well structured and formatted for better understanding the variety of methods in machine learning. I found the subjects quite challenging and without hints provided I am not sure if I was able to complete all the tasks. I want to say thanks to Linden Lu for his outstanding job.
By Tino v d H•
Apr 16, 2022
This is a great introductory course on machine learning with really practical examples. It does not go too deep.
By Abdelkader G•
Feb 1, 2022
this great course , i'm accountant and i recomand for accountant to take all the course in order
By Nyam-Ochir B•
Aug 12, 2020
nice experience
By Hồ H V•
Feb 19, 2021
Good course
By Juan P G Z•
Dec 21, 2021
The information provided is very good, however it's very difficult to understand the teacher's accent.