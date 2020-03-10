RT
May 1, 2017
Good understanding of methods to know what customer think and how they think.\n\nUseful for anyone doing market related activities. No indepth background needed to get into this course.
AT
Apr 13, 2020
This course helped me understand the in-depth concepts that I have just learned on the job. My main output from this course is a step-by-step analysis of a marketing strategy.
By Harshini E•
Mar 10, 2020
I have learned a lot. Thanks to Coursera, I have got the opportunity to have access to the knowledge shared by IESE. THANK YOU!!
By MARISSA A•
Sep 22, 2020
The course is very educational and it is allowing you to know how to deal with customer and also how to brand your product
By Dhaval B S•
Dec 28, 2018
It is good course for any Marketing fresher who want to know more about practical things in current market.
By Ulduz•
Apr 22, 2020
Thank you for explaining everything so clearly and in an exciting way!
By Martin L•
Jul 19, 2016
Robust and clear course on marketing. Great explanation!
By stephen b•
Jun 16, 2020
The course provided a lot of examples and explanation.
By Guillermo M T•
Oct 26, 2016
This is not a bad quality-price course but after working Accounting and Finance IESE courses I have to say that this one does not have the same level. To improve specially content organization: firt week is very heavy comparing with the others. The first and the last videos of the course, in Starbucks, in a very windy day, they have a very bad audio. The fourth week exam doesn't offers the pdf of the results. In final exam results they say 3,8 is 45% of 15,3 ¿?... Anyway, I expect more quality in the next course of the program "Managing people"...
By Anna R B•
Jun 26, 2021
Even the theory is good, it could be better framed in the explanation. More examples and a more enganging explanation would help better understand and remember the concepts that so far feel very disconected. If I compare this course to the Finance one also provided by IESE, I would say it is a shame that the same teaching methodology is not used here.
By Satyaveer P•
Jul 31, 2016
The course give a wide perspective about how to understand our customers, pricing the product, creating the value and capturing the value back from them. The course explains the concept with simple case studies relevant in to the market and how did the great companies adopted those strategies to accomplish their goals.
By Sudhir K•
May 4, 2022
Very helpful learning program for improve of basic knowledge. when we are working then it seems that what we are doing is the best. Especially when you have been working for 8-10 years. But when such a learning platform is available, it seems that a lot needs to be changed now.
By Mario J R M•
Apr 16, 2018
The course was excellent, to know this science of Advertising, Marketing a very structured area and built to Give Value and Justify The Company, The Brand, The Product, The service.
May God bless you and support you in your wonderful educational work.
By BHAKTI K M•
May 2, 2022
This course is very helpful for marketing student and to gain deep knowledge about marketing area. Its give basic and advance level of marketing Field. You Must join this course if you are intrseted in marketing area.
By Rohan M T•
May 2, 2017
By Ava M T•
Apr 13, 2020
By Malay P•
Sep 3, 2021
Very good and useful course in terms of marketing and customer demand and wants. Discuss various types of marketing strategy, which are very helpful.
By CaSerran S•
Oct 20, 2020
Great course. This was an excellent opportunity to learn about marketing and how it helps the companies to be more successful.
By said h a•
Aug 31, 2018
This course is concise and well explained. I can even challenge people with a bachelor of markteing after taking this course.
By Ruchi M•
Aug 17, 2020
It is a great course for beginners. Simple & easy to understand. Case studies are really interesting.
By Megha P•
Mar 9, 2018
Content wise its very rich and a good course for marketing student...must learn from this course.
By Maria C d J•
Aug 9, 2020
Great course! Good case studies and helpful strategic frameworks on core tenets in marketing
By Abiodun A•
Nov 18, 2016
The course is well detailed thought by well vast and experience teacher in Mario Capizzani.
By Gustiningdiah P•
Feb 8, 2019
A helpful course for a beginner who doesn't have business or economic background.
By Daniel L R•
Jul 14, 2016
Excellent course with very useful contents. Professor gives excellent examples
By سحر م•
Nov 12, 2020
Amazing course with excellent material. Excellent professor, Prof. Mario.
By Алексей П•
Sep 25, 2020
I liked the course. The basics of marketing are well presented.