JO
Feb 15, 2018
Excellent course, really enjoying it so far. I'm a farmer myself in Scotland and want to learn more about international meat farming and this was ideal.
AL
Nov 3, 2020
I LOVE THIS COURSE, IT GAVE ME A DEEP KNOWLEDGE ABOUT HOW THE PRODUCTION OF MEAT IS DONE IN DEVELOPED COUNTRIES AND A WIDER VISION
By Stanley D•
Jun 25, 2019
I entered this course being very skeptical, I was expecting propaganda like material. But I was pleasantly surprised with all the information I learned, and the host being clear about the information. Some information is left out like where only a video is shown of electrical stunning but not CO2 stunning (which would show an animal chocking for 15-30 seconds, depending on the breed) or halal slaughtering. I have yet to learn details about the exact feed given to pigs (the host hinted at one point that there is a chance pigs can transfer diseases by eating rats). I also would have liked to see more emphasis on the living conditions of these animals where they spend most of their life.
This lecture has not changed my mind, but it has taught me a lot, which is most valuable.
I recommend this course as there is so much I did not know about this industry, even though I considered myself knowledgeable prior.
-------------
Update:
Go watch the videos of week 6 and tell me how this is not blatant false meat-industry propaganda.
I do not recommend this course anymore, and I do not think Coursera should be allowed to host such false information that is harmful to the public.
By SALEH M•
Aug 21, 2020
It was a good learning experience and it provided a great deal of knowledge about daily life meat as well as an industrial overview. Clear so many misunderstandings and misconceptions about the animal protein daily intake. I would like to thank Prof. Chad Carr, he really is a great man and explained everything with little detail.
By RAJ B R•
Apr 18, 2020
Very good course.....still you may add few topics on global meat eating habits,availability ,culture,historians a bit about religious impact on meat eating.
Because I feel it only talks about USA strandards
By Janie O•
Feb 16, 2018
By Andres G F L•
Nov 4, 2020
By Ahmad A•
Nov 22, 2019
Very comprehensive and resourceful in terms of content. Vey happy with this course.
By THIRAN A•
May 12, 2020
I am Thiran Anujitha from Sri Lanka. I am currently reading for my undergraduate degree in Food Science and Technology. This course helps me a lot about getting all the things about meat and meat production. I am certainly sure that this course improve your knowledge about meat scene.
By Alana G G•
Feb 16, 2017
It was a great course! It has a lot of new and interesting information. I learned a lot with it and will definitely use this knowlegde in the future. It is worth it to who have some interest in the meat subject and want to learn more about it.
By Ulises C T•
Jul 19, 2020
It was absolutely amazing. Even though I had a class in my university for a full semester about meat, dairy products and egg products, these lessons taught me a lot of unkown knowledge. Very happy and gratefull for this.
By Jesus F G L•
Oct 22, 2019
Excellent course for everyone, educates vastly on the value chain of the meat we see at our tables everyday.
By WATUTHANTHRIGE K G S P•
Mar 20, 2021
great course. really gained some knowledge about meat science . and motivated me to cook.
By Adiba A•
May 14, 2020
This course really helped me out with good knowledge about the meat industry .
By Daniel R D•
Aug 10, 2020
Excellent!!! I will contact Mr Karr for future PhD projects ...
By yuefeng g•
Jun 30, 2020
Fabulous course and excellent tutor. Thank you very much.
By Tania T M H•
Sep 10, 2020
Profundiza muy bien los temas, muestra datos prácticos.
By Pranav B P•
Apr 12, 2020
Great course...enjoyed a lot..thank you sir!!
By Solanke H•
Dec 21, 2020
great teaching skills and I learned alot
By Benjamin F•
Oct 27, 2017
Fantastic, loved it. Very informative
By Hans W•
Sep 6, 2017
very informative, very interesting,
By preethi G•
May 31, 2020
Excellent training by Mr.Chad Carr
By Kalia S•
Nov 15, 2018
Informative course
By Kumayl H A•
Aug 12, 2020
Highly Recommended
By Dustin P C•
Sep 29, 2020
Excellent course!
By ASHPAK F M U•
May 25, 2020
VERY GOOD COURSE
By udayagiri b d p m•
Aug 6, 2020
great one