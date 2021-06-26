The Meat We Eat is a course designed to create a more informed consumer about the quality, safety, healthfulness and sustainability of muscle foods and address current issues in animal agriculture in developed and developing countries.
About this Course
University of Florida
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Week 1
This week we'll get a basic overview of the US meat industry, and see how it compares to the European system.
Week 2
This week, we'll learn about humane animal slaughter, and about converting muscle to meat.
Week 3
This week we'll learn about meat inspection, slaughter inspection, and food safety.
Week 4
This week we'll learn about meat quality, fabrication, and packaging.
