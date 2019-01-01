Chad’s role as State Meat Extension Specialist includes developing and implementing extension education to ensure the safety and wholesomeness of muscle foods and to improve the production, utilization, value, and sustainability of muscle foods. Additionally, he develops and administers youth programming in meat-animal agriculture, to develop responsible and productive youth to secure the future of our industry.
Chad's teaching role includes instructing ANS 2002 The Meat We Eat in the spring and fall semester, co-instructing ANS 3613L Live Animal and Carcass Evaluation in the spring semester, coordinating or instructing ANS 4615 Meat Selection and Grading in the fall semester, and coordinating ANS 4604C Live Animal Evaluation in the fall semester. Teaching responsibilities also include coordinating both the Intercollegiate Meat Judging Team, the Intercollegiate Livestock Judging Team, the Intercollegiate Meat Animal Evaluation Team, and mentoring graduate students.
The primary goal of his research program is to produce well-trained graduate students who can go on to be leaders in our industry or academia. His primary research interest is to take questions directly from industry professionals and apply them in a controlled research setting. The focus of his research program has been to determine the impact of the utilization of low cost by-product feedstuffs on growth and carcass merit of red meat animals and determine antemortem/pre-harvest management strategies to improve red meat animal well-being and value
May, 2006 Ph.D., Animal Science-Emphasis Meat Science, University of Missouri, Columbia, MO
August, 2004 M.S., Animal Science-Emphasis Meat Science, Oklahoma State University, Stillwater, OK
May, 2001 B.S., Animal Science, Oklahoma State University, Stillwater, OK
Academic Positions Since Final Degree:
2013 - Present
Associate Professor , University of Florida, Gainesville, FL
2007 - 2013
Assistant Professor , University of Florida, Gainesville, FL
2006 - 2007
Post-Doctoral Teaching Associate, University of Missouri, Columbia, MOAmerican Society of Animal Science Intercollegiate Meat Judging Coaches Association American Meat Science Association National Cattlemen’s Beef Association Gamma Sigma Delta Florida Cattlemen’s Association