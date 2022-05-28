About this Course

Beginner Level
Approx. 14 hours to complete
Chinese (Traditional)
Beginner Level
Approx. 14 hours to complete
Chinese (Traditional)

Instructor

Offered by

National Taiwan University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

Week 1 孔子及其思想遺產

6 videos (Total 59 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week 2

Week 2 歷史變局中孟子的人格與風格

5 videos (Total 47 min)
Week 3

Week 3 孟子的思維方式與傳統中華文化的價值理念

6 videos (Total 64 min)
Week 4

Week 4 孟子思想中的生命觀與身體觀：從「六氣」到「浩然之氣」的轉化

5 videos (Total 56 min)

