本課程以教師講授及課後作業、作業互評，引導學生進入孟子與中華文化的思想世界，與孟子「對話」，從《孟子》原典中汲取智慧的靈感，以作為在現代社會中立身處世的資糧。
東亞儒學：孟子一(East Asian Confucianisms: Mencius (1))National Taiwan University
About this Course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 14 hours to complete
Chinese (Traditional)
Subtitles: Chinese (Traditional)
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 14 hours to complete
Chinese (Traditional)
Subtitles: Chinese (Traditional)
Offered by
National Taiwan University
We firmly believe that open access to learning is a powerful socioeconomic equalizer. NTU is especially delighted to join other world-class universities on Coursera and to offer quality university courses to the Chinese-speaking population. We hope to transform the rich rewards of learning from a limited commodity to an experience available to all.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
1 hour to complete
Week 1 孔子及其思想遺產
了解孔子的思想世界。理解孟子在面對孔子的思想遺產時，他是如何思考、承繼，以及發揚孔子的思想。
1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 59 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete
Week 2 歷史變局中孟子的人格與風格
認識戰國時代歷史變遷的趨勢為何。分析處在此歷史變局中的孟子，其人格與風格特質。
2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 47 min)
2 hours to complete
Week 3 孟子的思維方式與傳統中華文化的價值理念
分析孟子進行論述時運用的思維方式有哪些，如何運用。理解思維方式背後潛藏的理論問題，探討這些思維方式與傳統中華文化的價值理念的關係。
2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 64 min)
1 hour to complete
Week 4 孟子思想中的生命觀與身體觀：從「六氣」到「浩然之氣」的轉化
認識孟子以前「氣」的思想。說出孟子「浩然之氣」在中國思想史上的重要性。思想孟子「身體觀」以及「踐形」的涵義。
1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 56 min)
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.