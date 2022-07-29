Learner Reviews & Feedback for Programming Fundamentals in Kotlin by Meta
About the Course
Practice and expand on the fundamentals of programming that are core to any language as well as the unique aspects of Kotlin syntax. You will work with data types, functions, conditionals, operators, collections-arrays, tuples, variables and loops amongst others.
Furthermore, you will declare and initialize different types of variables and explain their scope as well as create arrays and collections in Kotlin. You’ll create control flow patterns using conditionals and loops. There will be opportunities to practice using structs and classes while considering best cases for both. Discover deeper ways to use objects in Kotlin through exploring interfaces and classes. Review deeper OOP (object oriented programming) topics within the Kotlin language and practice using and extending protocols....