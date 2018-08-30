G
Sep 10, 2020
It has focused both on the importance of the diet and implementation of the diet among the people, but focused mainly on the the requirements and sacrifices to be done for the implementation.
Nov 27, 2020
Very good, interesting and well designed lessons. I've got plenty of idea to promoting our national diet of Mongolia. Thank you so much for all those academic researchers and professors.
By Perla M•
Aug 30, 2018
The course is more about the history of how the OPUS project came together, how "great" it is, how "great" are the danish who will save the world, but it doesn't really give practical concrete information about how to apply health and cooking principles.
The videos are extremely boring: a person talking with almost no visuals and actually without giving any practical information but rather telling the story of how great they are. It's a course painful to watch and it's not worth the time investment.
By F D•
Feb 8, 2019
Para mí, que no soy investigadora, ni médico, este curso explica con demasiado detalle las técnicas utilizadas para llevar a cabo las investigaciones. Lo que me interesa es la nutrición en sí y he echado en falta más explicaciones relativas a nutrientes, más ejemplos de composición de menús, etc. El vídeo que más me ha interesado ha sido el que trata sobre las grasas trans, ese vídeo me ha resultado muy didáctico y esclarecedor. Gracias.
By Ana B•
Apr 3, 2017
Espectacular!
Me ayudo mucho a entender los beneficios de llevar y promover una dieta saludable que sea respetuosa del medio ambiente y a la vez pude ver que tan complejo puede ser evaluar los beneficios de una dieta.
Voy a recomendar mucho este curso!
Felicitaciones por el excelente trabajo que realizan
By Luis R H S O•
Jan 15, 2019
i really learna lot of meals and all the difference in improving health
Herein Mexico city we have lots of diets, some funcitonal some not, but i think finally the person have the desition to improve theyre life.. Im thankfull to finish thie course and have a much more deep clear idea about NDD
By Nicola J•
Feb 8, 2019
An interesting and engaging course from which I learnt much about the health benefits of the New Nordic Diet. My thanks to the educators for making this course available.
By Lidiane C M W•
Mar 4, 2018
Wonderful course! Many thanks to all involved! Fantastic!
By Timothy M N•
Jan 31, 2018
I enjoyed the detailed explanations about what the OPUS project is and how the study was/is being carried out. The lectures were very interesting and it was great to meet so many different people involved in the study. The core principles of the study were inspiring and multidimensional - for example, considering the identity, sustainability, health and taste factors when considering a new approach to a healthy diet is far more holistic and therefore meaningful than a purely nutritional approach. It was a pleasure to learn about the New Nordic Diet and I have absorbed a lot of new information. Thank you!
By Prabhsimran S•
Feb 17, 2020
This course was a great learning experience. I had initially thought it to be something where I could learn the Nordic cuisine. However, this came out to be entirely different and addressed some very basic problem that even our younger generations are facing. Tasting and experimenting with your own native food. Relying less on animal products and more on seasonally grown vegetables and fruits. Understanding the very notion that the choice of what we put on our plate makes all the difference in the world. I think more such courses should be taught in a similar manner.
By Ahmed s M a•
May 8, 2020
By Katia V C V•
Feb 25, 2019
O curso é excelente! Muito focado, claro, as explicações são muito bem feitas e os vídeos trazem uma gama grande de informações além das explicações dos professores e pesquisadores. Há gráficos, fotos, palavras-chaves, excelente. Isso nos ajuda a compreender o que está sendo demonstrado. O tema é muito relevante e eu quero muito experimentar a NND. Parabéns a todos envolvidos na elaboração desse curso tão significativo.
By Marina B•
Oct 13, 2019
I want to thank the authors for creating the course. Once again I was convinced that everything that people need, it is near... The main thing is to have a balance, use what nature gives us and love yourself, take care of yourself and others... to live in harmony with the surrounding world. Food is the tip of the iceberg, WE are what we eat...
By Shadha E•
Jun 26, 2020
I really love this course, specially it give details on how the research carried out and the results and beneficent from this study in compare with other study. However, the accents of some speakers are really difficult to understand so i suggest to write the main things in slides and explain it. Thank you very much.
By Dominique P S•
Mar 12, 2020
Very interesting course, which leads to the reflection that we need to change our eating habits, and it is possible. I found a problem in understanding, because I did not know the English language perfectly, I was penalized especially for the completion of the tests. But it was a double and positive challenge for me.
By Jovana D•
Nov 26, 2016
In py opinion, this is the perfect course because with some slight modifications it can be applied literally anywhere, to any community or country no matter how small or large they are. The Danes have yet again, figured it out, and I mean that in the most endearing sense.
Thank you so much for this course.
By Yvonne•
Oct 13, 2016
This is such a well presented course. The relevance of contexts presented are clearly outlined in every module. The attention to detail and passion by all involved in this course, is inspiring. This is a wonderful field of study and the research conducted is simply awesome. Thank you so much.
By Heather C•
Aug 29, 2016
I absolutely loved taking this course and found it fascinating. I would have been very glad to be able to see the cookbooks that both study groups were given. I ended up searching for them online, but unfortunately was unable to find them either in PDF form or for purchase.
By Chef S N•
May 7, 2020
Really informative, innovative course.
Would like to thank all the team behind this course for putting such a tremendous and fruitful efforts in framing and delivering such a fantastic course.
Learnt a lot from this course, hoping to get more such knowledge .
Thanks a Ton
By Thuy D•
Sep 6, 2020
This is a wonderful course, which I have ever learnt so far about Nutrition and Diet. The Team did a lot of Research to show the evidence of benefits of the New Nordic Diet. The Course provides you valuable information to understand and apply on your healthy Diet.
By Sofia K•
Mar 30, 2016
I took this MOOC clearly out of curiosity and it has not let me down. The videos were very well made and the Professors were talking nice and clear. I did not know anything about the New Nordic Diet until I finished the course. And I most enjoyed it. Thank you.
By Mingyan Y•
Mar 29, 2016
Interesting course which provide a new perspective of Nordic diet. It would be more attractive and vivid if the participates in the case study will be involved in this course. Moreover I wish the Nordic Cuisine recipe will be introduced into the course.
By Madison H•
Jun 21, 2016
This course is so thorough and so concise. I am both impressed by the quality of this course, and incredibly grateful that I have taken it. This course is eye-opening and I think should be big MUST on everyone's list. This course is Q-U-A-L-I-T-Y!
By Heather B•
Jun 24, 2016
This was a very informative and interesting course. I think the the idea of the introduction this sort of diet could benefit many parts of the world and provide the people many areas a more diverse and healthy diet to consider. Thank you!
By Krishaan K•
Mar 22, 2016
Fantastic Course; A bit heavy on the statistics, but very interesting to learn about a transition in food culture. Would be interesting to see a course abou other places can apply the findings to change their own good culture.
By Andres M•
Oct 12, 2016
An insightful course to healthy eating and hopefully a new trend in worldwide food culture. Sustainable local food that takes into account nutritional requirements and has a great palatability + this is the future of food.
By Tania R•
Mar 20, 2016
Good course organization and enlightening information. The videos are well peaced and the overall lectures quite clear and full of content. I just wish you could present further reading and complementary material.