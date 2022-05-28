In this online course you will learn how to apply Responsible Research and Innovation (RRI) in your own work. First by understanding why it is important to act responsibly in your research and innovation processes at all.
Researchers and students, innovators, policymakers as well as interested people from personal development, education and innovation trainers.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction
Welcome to our course on Responsible Research and Innovation!
RRI - Responsible Research and Innovation, what is it?
In this lecture, you will learn what RRI exactly is and why it has become so important for today's society.
Get ready for RRI!
Now it's time to go into practice! Thus, in this module, you will get to know several tools that will help you reflect and integrate RRI in your daily work. Consequently, this section will be very practical and we will ask you to test and experiment with three different tools that can help you to analyse your research and innovation process. Experimenting with these tools will help you gain the practical know-how needed to quickly and powerfully apply these techniques to your daily work.
RRI in collaboration
In this module, you will learn about the effective techniques of Social labs which helps apply RRI in groups, gain practice implementing them and getting them to work for yourself. More importantly, you'll learn about the theoretical underpinnings of Social Labs, but also gain the practical know-how needed to quickly and powerfully apply these techniques to new problems. This module will also draw from numerous case studies and applications so that you will learn how to apply RRI in collaboration and be inspired for your own RRI practice.
Can you show me examples?
Yes, we can! In this last module we will show you different examples, outputs and the personal gains of participants from RRI integration through Social Labs. At the end of this module, you will be asked to design your own future plan for RRI in your working environment and to take a small test about how you plan to do so.
