About the Course
Code and run your first Java program in minutes without installing anything!
This course is designed for learners with limited coding experience, providing a solid foundation of not just Java, but core Computer Science topics that can be transferred to other languages. The modules in this course cover inheritance, encapsulation, polymorphism, and other object-related topics. Completion of the prior 3 courses in this specialization is recommended.
To allow for a truly hands-on, self-paced learning experience, this course is video-free. Assignments contain short explanations with images and runnable code examples with suggested edits to explore code examples further, building a deeper understanding by doing. You'll benefit from instant feedback from a variety of assessment items along the way, gently progressing from quick understanding checks (multiple choice, fill in the blank, and un-scrambling code blocks) to small, approachable coding exercises that take minutes instead of hours....
By Wenjiao S
Jan 18, 2022
very useful for the new learner
By hung b m
Sep 4, 2021
OMG come on IDK why the graded tests of this course are so bad. Those tests are just time-consuming; they force you to do a lot of thing not relating to Encapsulation at all. Taking the 1st graded test just makes me insane, not because I don't know how to implement Encapsulation but due to the fact that it require you to do so many unrelated things