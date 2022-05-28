About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 5 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Create connections amongst academic disciplines.
  • Improve critical thinking skills
  • Explain and conceptualize different aspects of time in academia.
Instructors

Universidade de São Paulo

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Lecture 1 - Aspects of time

2 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 79 min)
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Lecture 2 - Is the present special?

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 40 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Lecture 3 - Is time different for humans and non-humans?

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 55 min)
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Lecture 4 - How do we value time?

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 37 min)

