By Reynold S L Y•
Dec 22, 2021
Excellent, I learnt what features can be automated via ORI
By Paulo R T•
Dec 18, 2021
muito bom!!!
By TAPASWINI A P•
Dec 10, 2021
Nice
By Steve B•
Dec 28, 2021
I could not create an ADB for some reason. However I last used Oracle DB at version 11 as a senior DBA. This product is spectacular and I really enjoyed the content.
By Carlos R G•
Nov 24, 2021
In general, good trainning material (well structured, good presentation, relevant and updated content) Something "good to have" for future releases: graded labs.
By FREDERICK Z•
Feb 20, 2022
Could have been better. I truly wish Oracle University would create much better, and more interactive courses on their OCI platforms.
By youssef s•
Dec 5, 2021
make it alittle more simpler and make the quiz alittle bit more challengeing
By Sherjung S•
May 15, 2022
This course is good but some lectures were way too fast to understand