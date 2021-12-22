Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Oracle Autonomous Database Administration by Oracle

4.4
stars
16 ratings
8 reviews

About the Course

Welcome to the course Oracle Autonomous Database Administration. This course helps DBAs to deploy and administer Autonomous databases, and prepares them for the Oracle Autonomous Database Cloud Specialist Certification....

By Reynold S L Y

Dec 22, 2021

Excellent, I learnt what features can be automated via ORI

By Paulo R T

Dec 18, 2021

muito bom!!!

By TAPASWINI A P

Dec 10, 2021

Nice

By Steve B

Dec 28, 2021

I could not create an ADB for some reason. However I last used Oracle DB at version 11 as a senior DBA. This product is spectacular and I really enjoyed the content.

By Carlos R G

Nov 24, 2021

In general, good trainning material (well structured, good presentation, relevant and updated content) Something "good to have" for future releases: graded labs.

By FREDERICK Z

Feb 20, 2022

Could have been better. I truly wish Oracle University would create much better, and more interactive courses on their OCI platforms.

By youssef s

Dec 5, 2021

make it alittle more simpler and make the quiz alittle bit more challengeing

By Sherjung S

May 15, 2022

This course is good but some lectures were way too fast to understand

