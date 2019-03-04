YZ
Apr 17, 2020
Very good overview of solar energy and practical knowledge .\n\nalso a lot of details on how the technology works.\n\nI am glad that i completed the course
XD
Oct 7, 2019
Great class ! Gave a high level about the photovoltaic but also a lot of details and calculation on how the technology works ! Highly recommend !
By Débora J G•
Mar 4, 2019
The quizzes does not correspond to what is enphasized in the videos, so one can not know what to pay attention for and may be forced to retake a test. In addition, the tests have errors when not telling how many decimal cases we should use, something that could be easily corrected.
The teacher seems like reading notes all the time, since sometimes he looks like not knowing when it's the end of the sentence, what made me lost several times. The legends to the videos does not correspond to what he's saying. The transitions between slides that have important information are also too sudden. We have to make a great effort to understand and pay attention to what's important, with stopping the videos or coming back several times.
By Mohammad R•
Mar 10, 2018
Hard to understand the pronunciation. I suggest this course for English speaker.
By Greg E•
Feb 28, 2019
good info. bad quizzes
By Rabdeau B•
Jun 19, 2019
A MOOC that is really technical and scientifical and that gives a lot of notions about solar energy and renewables energies in general. Every topic is covered as far as I am concerned. The courses are brief and interesting. The graphs are clear and detailed. The worked problems are really important in order to better understand the formulas and solve problems. The quiz are also interesting but they are quite frustrating because of the lack of flexibility in the answers possible and the lack of detailed instructions (units, errors, significative numbers, etc.). A huge thanks to the comments in the forum that allowed me to overcome these problems.
I learned a lot during this MOOC and I hope you will do as well.
By Ghazi K•
Jan 17, 2020
though to follow and to ansewer the quiz of week 1,
By Nehal B•
Mar 14, 2020
I am feeling very happy while reviewing this course as its give me the deep understanding of photovoltaic technologies and solution with detail.The impressing is he technical quizzes that you can solve and grasp the maximum knowledge. both the processors are very good they have very good command in delivering precise lectures. Thank you very much for the very interesting and informative course.
By JACQUET G•
Apr 4, 2018
Hi
I am a founder of a solar boat club in the French Riviera.
www.seazen.fr
I was looking for information regarding the environment impact of the PV installation and production. I found it. Thank you for the quality of your documentation.
By Inna Y•
Mar 3, 2019
I find this course as inroducting, for one to receive genera lknoveledge about PV splar panels. For me the 3rd week of the course as most informative. Also some information is already old and refreshing.
By Ramesh S•
Sep 15, 2019
I am glad that i completed the course even i am busy and i summed up some knowledge on Photovoltaic and its development and importance in future.
By Nayeem A S•
May 18, 2020
I have found it as one of the best course. Especially the module quizzes are well enough for designing PV System. Thanks to the course teachers.
By Jaykumar T•
Sep 8, 2019
Learned a lot of things in this course. Thank You
By Aniket R•
Jun 1, 2020
It was a Nice Course . Earn lot of knowledge
By Priyanka F P•
Apr 14, 2019
Excellent theoretical information!
By Shrihari J•
Apr 4, 2019
good course
By Vibushan A•
Apr 7, 2020
First and Foremost, I genuinely feel more attention should have been given to the translation part and editing especially since this course is going to be taken worldwide by various students. This a platform for students to learn and acquire knowledge and not to research every question in the quiz and videos. On the contrary, the course was very informative although it has some mishaps. Overall, a Good course. Thanks!
By LOHITH V C S - M•
Jul 12, 2020
the staff is not supportive
By Rhys C D•
May 10, 2020
This is a brilliant primer for anyone interested in the field of PV or renewable energy. It's 20 years since I graduated and I have been considering various options to do a masters in PV. I wanted to take this course as a stepping stone to see if I really had the appetite (and ability) to commit to learning again. It turns out I do. I'll probably move on to do the more detailed PV course available from the same team on Coursera.
Congrats to Prof Drevillon and Erik Johnson on the structure of the course. I have to admit too that it's rewarding to feel you're learning from such distinguished individuals at such a prestigious institution. tldr: this course is highly recommended.
By Krisztián T•
Aug 21, 2019
A very comprehensive academic course covering the essential theory of the currently available Solar Photovoltaic Technology. It is more of an applied physics, rather than a practical hands-on course; although I very much enjoyed it.
By Rakesh R•
Jan 19, 2020
Its a really good course. Some of the subtitles are misplaced and so in those places, it was difficult to follow the professor, because he spoke English with a French accent, I suppose. But overall, it was a really good course.
By younsi z•
Apr 18, 2020
By Xavier H•
Oct 8, 2019
By * Y M *•
May 17, 2021
i have learned conservation of power and so many diffirent conservation
thanks to all you ........................................
By siddharth b•
May 12, 2021
this course is very helpful to me to understand solar energy fundamentals. Quality of lecture and exercises is very good.
By Gabriele M•
Aug 8, 2020
The course is well done. I needed to jog my memory on the subject, and I found the course useful for the purpose.
By Mohammad D A•
Aug 8, 2020
The course was very informative and engaging. As always, Coursera has done a great job of providing this MOOC.