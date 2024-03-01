Google
Ponlo en práctica: Prepárate para los trabajos en ciberseguridad
Ponlo en práctica: Prepárate para los trabajos en ciberseguridad

Taught in Spanish

What you'll learn

  • Cuándo y cómo notificar un incidente de seguridad

  • Participación activa en la comunidad de la ciberseguridad

  • Búsqueda de oportunidades laborales y postulación a empleos de ciberseguridad

  • Preparación para entrevistas de trabajo

This course is part of the Ciberseguridad de Google Professional Certificate
There are 5 modules in this course

Reconocerás la importancia de los profesionales de la seguridad en el entorno laboral y comprenderás cómo la detección y los escalamientos adecuados pueden repercutir en la postura de seguridad de una organización.

Explorarás la importancia de priorizar y escalar incidentes. Aprenderás cómo las decisiones que toman los profesionales de seguridad desempeñan un rol fundamental en la preservación de la seguridad de las operaciones comerciales.

Aprenderás acerca de las partes interesadas que resultan importantes en la ciberseguridad. Además, generás comunicaciones claras y concisas con ellas.

Te prepararás para mantenerte al corriente de las últimas tendencias en ciberseguridad y explorarás cómo interactuar con la comunidad de seguridad.

Te prepararás para tu búsqueda de empleo. Explorarás técnicas de preparación profesional, como la creación de un currículum, el desarrollo de un elevator pitch y la preparación para el proceso de entrevista. Además, utilizarás recursos profesionales que pueden ayudarte a encontrar puestos de trabajo en ciberseguridad y postularte para ellos.

Instructor

Google Career Certificates

Google
