En este octavo y último curso del Certificado de Ciberseguridad de Google, te centrarás en la toma de decisiones y el proceso de notificar incidentes a las partes interesadas. Desarrollarás las habilidades de comunicación y colaboración necesarias para informar e influir en estas dentro de una organización. Además, aprenderás a operar éticamente como profesional de la ciberseguridad, al tiempo que explorarás los trabajos en dicho campo y completarás entrevistas de práctica. Tendrás la oportunidad de crear un currículum y una carta de presentación con el objetivo de practicar la forma de solicitar un empleo en el sector de la ciberseguridad, y te prepararás para participar de una entrevista.
Ponlo en práctica: Prepárate para los trabajos en ciberseguridad
Taught in Spanish
What you'll learn
Cuándo y cómo notificar un incidente de seguridad
Participación activa en la comunidad de la ciberseguridad
Búsqueda de oportunidades laborales y postulación a empleos de ciberseguridad
Preparación para entrevistas de trabajo
Skills you'll gain
There are 5 modules in this course
Reconocerás la importancia de los profesionales de la seguridad en el entorno laboral y comprenderás cómo la detección y los escalamientos adecuados pueden repercutir en la postura de seguridad de una organización.
Explorarás la importancia de priorizar y escalar incidentes. Aprenderás cómo las decisiones que toman los profesionales de seguridad desempeñan un rol fundamental en la preservación de la seguridad de las operaciones comerciales.
Aprenderás acerca de las partes interesadas que resultan importantes en la ciberseguridad. Además, generás comunicaciones claras y concisas con ellas.
Te prepararás para mantenerte al corriente de las últimas tendencias en ciberseguridad y explorarás cómo interactuar con la comunidad de seguridad.
Te prepararás para tu búsqueda de empleo. Explorarás técnicas de preparación profesional, como la creación de un currículum, el desarrollo de un elevator pitch y la preparación para el proceso de entrevista. Además, utilizarás recursos profesionales que pueden ayudarte a encontrar puestos de trabajo en ciberseguridad y postularte para ellos.
