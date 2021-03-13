UA
Jul 28, 2021
The course content is very engaging and taught with practical applications in mind. Perfect for anyone wanting to get started or just refresh their concepts !
VB
Nov 15, 2020
Very good basic course for PUC level. Explanations are crisp and to the point.
By Mustafa Y•
Mar 13, 2021
Had a blast through the course. Everything is thoroughly explained. Examples given for better understanding before quizzes are more difficult then the questions in the actual quizzes, hence quiz questions feel simpler and easier. I have learned a better way of judging a set of statistics then I had before. I would totally recommend this course to anyone looking forward to improving their comprehension of set of data.
By Evangelos K•
Feb 2, 2021
Great course, great instructor. However, there is a problem with quizzes. The answers written in latex is a problem. It took me 2 months to finish the final quiz since I stuck in 1 question and couldn't find how to write the answer. Please fix it because based on other comments, students are really discouraged.
By Bo Y•
Apr 16, 2021
In general, it is good for me to recall what I have learned in school. Love the small story, such as cosine is strong especially with the accent. Those little human spark time warm the equation.
For the 3rd course, it is a great wrap-up for the specialization. I love the amazing story and how to provide an accurate estimation just through the dimensional analysis. I believe it will inspire people to explore the beauty of math. It worth all the effort!
There are some minor mistakes in this specialization, and I have provided all my findings. I hope it helps.
By Mariana R C•
Aug 8, 2021
All the courses of this spezialization are useful and well-explained. In this course you will find the basics of modeling but very interesting examples are used.
By Unnat A•
Jul 29, 2021
By Don J•
Sep 10, 2021
The final module in the precalculus series. This is extremely valuable for those interested in modeling or just starting the field of modeling. All the functions from the first and second module comes up in this course. Thank you for introducing desmos, it looks like a very useful tool for learning and even to quickly test out some modeling. Personally I wrote all the code in python, used statsmodels and matplotlib library to model all the data. Definitely time consuming but a very enriching experience. The sample problems and quizzes are also very useful. I docked one star because I couldn't find the data discussed in the lectures available for download. That would have been very useful. Nevertheless I found my way around these either getting data from the web or just manually copying the data into my python code. Thank you for an excellent series on PreCalculus.
By LUIS F A Z•
Feb 8, 2021
Some tests are difficult to understand due to lack of explanation in problems or questions.
By Bernardo C•
Jun 1, 2021
I am not sure how to describe the course. It is definitely NOT for non-math people. Not recommended for those expecting to be taught math. For those with advanced knowledge it maybe a good course to review the subject. The staff almost never answer the forums, and the quizzes almost never show the rubric, so doubts and questions go unanswered. I also don't think certification is meant for resumes either, so, again, I am not sure how to describe it. It is interesting though.
By Niki Y•
Jan 8, 2021
There are errors within the quizzes.
By Manjari S•
Aug 8, 2021
I sincerely thank Mr. Joseph W. Cutrone to explain the concepts so well, design wonderful questions and case study. I also express my gratitude to John Hopkins University to give me this opportunity to learn.
By Venugopal B•
Nov 16, 2020
Very good basic course for PUC level. Explanations are crisp and to the point.
By 李正宇•
May 2, 2021
This course help me a lot about modeling. As a IB student, this course is not very difficult to me. Actually, it didn't use calculus a lot but it is really useful on modeling.
By Nikolaj C•
Mar 7, 2022
Love this, but test sometimes almost impossible with learned material
By Frank V G•
Mar 26, 2021
Nice course.