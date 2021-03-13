Chevron Left
Back to Precalculus: Mathematical Modeling

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Precalculus: Mathematical Modeling by Johns Hopkins University

4.5
stars
34 ratings
14 reviews

About the Course

This course helps to build the foundational material to use mathematics as a tool to model, understand, and interpret the world around us. This is done through studying functions, their properties, and applications to data analysis. Concepts of precalculus provide the set of tools for the beginning student to begin their scientific career, preparing them for future science and calculus courses. This course is designed for all students, not just those interested in further mathematics courses. Students interested in the natural sciences, computer sciences, psychology, sociology, or similar will genuinely benefit from this introductory course, applying the skills learned to their discipline to analyze and interpret their subject material. Students will be presented with not only new ideas, but also new applications of an old subject. Real-life data, exercise sets, and regular assessments help to motivate and reinforce the content in this course, leading to learning and mastery....

Top reviews

UA

Jul 28, 2021

The course content is very engaging and taught with practical applications in mind. Perfect for anyone wanting to get started or just refresh their concepts !

VB

Nov 15, 2020

Very good basic course for PUC level. Explanations are crisp and to the point.

Filter by:

1 - 14 of 14 Reviews for Precalculus: Mathematical Modeling

By Mustafa Y

Mar 13, 2021

Had a blast through the course. Everything is thoroughly explained. Examples given for better understanding before quizzes are more difficult then the questions in the actual quizzes, hence quiz questions feel simpler and easier. I have learned a better way of judging a set of statistics then I had before. I would totally recommend this course to anyone looking forward to improving their comprehension of set of data.

By Evangelos K

Feb 2, 2021

Great course, great instructor. However, there is a problem with quizzes. The answers written in latex is a problem. It took me 2 months to finish the final quiz since I stuck in 1 question and couldn't find how to write the answer. Please fix it because based on other comments, students are really discouraged.

By Bo Y

Apr 16, 2021

In general, it is good for me to recall what I have learned in school. Love the small story, such as cosine is strong especially with the accent. Those little human spark time warm the equation.

For the 3rd course, it is a great wrap-up for the specialization. I love the amazing story and how to provide an accurate estimation just through the dimensional analysis. I believe it will inspire people to explore the beauty of math. It worth all the effort!

There are some minor mistakes in this specialization, and I have provided all my findings. I hope it helps.

By Mariana R C

Aug 8, 2021

All the courses of this spezialization are useful and well-explained. In this course you will find the basics of modeling but very interesting examples are used.

By Unnat A

Jul 29, 2021

T​he course content is very engaging and taught with practical applications in mind. Perfect for anyone wanting to get started or just refresh their concepts !

By Don J

Sep 10, 2021

The final module in the precalculus series. This is extremely valuable for those interested in modeling or just starting the field of modeling. All the functions from the first and second module comes up in this course. Thank you for introducing desmos, it looks like a very useful tool for learning and even to quickly test out some modeling. Personally I wrote all the code in python, used statsmodels and matplotlib library to model all the data. Definitely time consuming but a very enriching experience. The sample problems and quizzes are also very useful. I docked one star because I couldn't find the data discussed in the lectures available for download. That would have been very useful. Nevertheless I found my way around these either getting data from the web or just manually copying the data into my python code. Thank you for an excellent series on PreCalculus.

By LUIS F A Z

Feb 8, 2021

Some tests are difficult to understand due to lack of explanation in problems or questions.

By Bernardo C

Jun 1, 2021

I am not sure how to describe the course. It is definitely NOT for non-math people. Not recommended for those expecting to be taught math. For those with advanced knowledge it maybe a good course to review the subject. The staff almost never answer the forums, and the quizzes almost never show the rubric, so doubts and questions go unanswered. I also don't think certification is meant for resumes either, so, again, I am not sure how to describe it. It is interesting though.

By Niki Y

Jan 8, 2021

There are errors within the quizzes.

By Manjari S

Aug 8, 2021

I sincerely thank Mr. Joseph W. Cutrone to explain the concepts so well, design wonderful questions and case study. I also express my gratitude to John Hopkins University to give me this opportunity to learn.

By Venugopal B

Nov 16, 2020

Very good basic course for PUC level. Explanations are crisp and to the point.

By 李正宇

May 2, 2021

This course help me a lot about modeling. As a IB student, this course is not very difficult to me. Actually, it didn't use calculus a lot but it is really useful on modeling.

By Nikolaj C

Mar 7, 2022

Love this, but test sometimes almost impossible with learned material

By Frank V G

Mar 26, 2021

Nice course.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder