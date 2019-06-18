SZ
Dec 6, 2020
Good course to learn all the necessary healthcare information about the newborns. As a new father, I feel more informed about the vaccines and healthcare my child received after I took this course.
JJ
Sep 14, 2020
It is a great course where I learn a lot regarding preventative healthcare for newborn baby. I would like to highly recommend this course to new moms to better take care of their newborn babies.
By Jodi S•
Jun 18, 2019
Excellent foundational topics for providers helping educate parents on their newborn's health! The instructors made this often complicated information very easy to understand. Thank you!
By ana p•
Sep 26, 2019
Exceptional program to learn and deal with all the issues of our newborns. Also, the language and the time required to understand deeply this topic are just well done.
By janeth m•
Apr 27, 2019
The best of the best for heath care baby providers
By Louis A K H T•
Mar 28, 2019
Although it is not a course which is easy to absorb, this is really a course which had taught me a lot and I realised that there are a lot of knowledge I need to gather.
Thank you so much to the patient lecturers!
By Theodoros A•
Jan 16, 2019
A very good course for everyone , despite its background!
By Nayme O D•
Mar 31, 2019
Very Good One!
By Karmen R•
Jan 19, 2020
I felt there were too many errors throughout this course as compared to the numerous other COURSERA courses I have taken. I noticed that in one case, someone else had commented about errors in the questions SIX MONTHS prior yet the mistake is STILL THERE> If the discussion forums were being monitored which would not be hard to do since there is VERY LITTLE THERE, the owners of the course material could have easily made the corrections in moments. I am disappointed at the numerous errors and the lack of monitoring. I also felt there was an over reliance on reading instead of presenting as compared to other courses. The reading was nice to reinforce showing that it was from a legitimate agency or organization, however I still felt the topic should have been presented versus just read this. There were diagrams referred to that were not in the presentation. I mean do a peer review - have an editor. It is a disservice to students to have incorrect and missing information in the course.
By YANKUNDIYE J B•
Jan 16, 2021
Breast milk is the best food for babies in the first year of life. It helps them grow healthy and strong and protects them from infections and illness. For example: Breast milk has hormones and the right amount of protein, sugar, fat and most vitamins to help your baby grow and develop.
It is especially important that babies at extra risk receive vitamin K via the intramuscular route. When the intramuscular route is declined by the parent, two oral doses of 2 mg should be offered instead (the first dose within 6 hours of birth, and the second between 4 – 7 days of age
Congenital heart disease may initially be suspected during a routine ultrasound scan of the baby in the womb. Specialist ultrasound, called foetal echocardiography, will then be carried out at around 18 to 22 weeks of the pregnancy to try to confirm the exact diagnosis.
The right side of the heart pumps oxygen-poor blood from the body to the lungs, where it receives oxygen. The left side of the heart pumps oxygen-rich blood from the lungs to the body.
Bone marrow and stem cell transplant from a compatible related donor is the only treatment that can cure thalassemia. It is the most effective treatment.
By Helen T•
Jul 10, 2020
There were some errors, being:
Talk about a video on how to administer IM injections to newborn was missing.
A diagram relating to clotting factors did not match the diagram being talked about by the lecturer, who referred to lettering and numbers, which were absent from the diagram.
Some of the quiz questions did not match the answers, and so I had to keep pressing until I got the answer, then the explanation of the answer clarified what the question SHOULD have been.
One of the quiz quetsions during the video lecture appeared before the topic (Chlamydia trachomatis causing pneumonia) had been discussed.
Otherwise it was an excellent and very useful course, and I learned a lot. Thanks!
By Aedrian A•
Jan 22, 2021
This excellent course will likely work well with a wide range of audiences - from medical students, general practitioners and aspiring pediatricians who are looking for a review material on the topic, to expectant non-medically-trained caregivers who want to know the science of the medical recommendations in taking care of newborns. The material is easy to digest, and the references drive through the emphasized points adequately. As a medical student, I learned new things from this course particularly on the "whys" of certain routine practices that are usually not discussed in our rotations.
By Adrianna U•
Aug 12, 2020
I really enjoyed this curse and have learned about multiple procedures that happen right after childbirth. It is exceptionally educational. My only suggestion would be to update some of the attached readings as 1 of them is not longer available on the website. Additionally, the provided readings are written in an advanced scientific terminology, therefore they are definitely not beginner level.
By Abraham B S•
Aug 21, 2020
Although I have no idea of the medical terms, this course was done in such way that it's not needed to know every single medical term and the fact that you can read papers from American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and check the recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) really helps to have a broader view. The effort to finish this course is totally worth it.
By Lynda T•
Sep 5, 2021
knowledeg is power, so far i have learnt so much in such a short time ,my advice for everyone is to consider taking courses like this , as a mother ,parent this course is the best fit for all.im so happy and grateful i had the opportunity to learn all these .ill recommend this course anytime anyday and definetly its a 5/5 for me
By subhash S•
Sep 24, 2019
Coursera has given me the edge to expand my knowledge and skills in my profession as many times as I was involved. Flexible time schedule and awesome professors mend it all to create an amazing Coursera all together for all types of learners.
By Katherine v I•
May 3, 2020
Such a great course with to-the-point information regarding what actions should be done in the first days of a newborn. The instructors made this often complicated information very easy to understand. Thank you so much!
By BIANCA K•
Feb 9, 2021
The course was very insightful and quite easy to undertake. I was able to study in my own time and even schedule time to study and set goals which went a long way in helping me become disciplined. I loved it! 🇰🇪
By Shuai Z•
Dec 6, 2020
By Jill•
Sep 15, 2020
By MICHELLE D I G•
May 31, 2020
This course has been amazing. I have learned a lot about how manage correctly newborns, how prevent diseases, and how change the fetal body to transform into a newborn body. Thanks for all.
By Fatemah M•
Feb 2, 2022
Thank you all Useful and valuable information The teachers are great and their explanations are unique and simple Organizing lectures and navigating the platform is easy and uncomplicated
By Jenny P M A•
Apr 12, 2020
Este curso es muy interesante útil y practico y es prácticamente un deber saber sobre este tema muchas gracias a Coursera por esta gran oportunidad muchas Gracias Coursera
Muchas Gracias
By Aiswarya M K K•
Oct 20, 2020
One of the best course on Newborn Healthcare. It gives a very clear concept and all the necessary related links for further clarification and information.
By Luana M A•
Apr 16, 2021
Curso muito bem estruturado! O conteúdo e as aulas foram apresentados de forma clara e objetiva. Parabéns aos idealizados e professores!
By Narjis Z•
Jul 10, 2020
I loved this course from start to finish. The explanation was amazing and beautifully put. I would recommend every mother to take this.
By K.M.A.L. P•
Nov 27, 2020
This is the best coursera course I've ever followed. Every fact is nicely explained with all the guidelines as reading materials.