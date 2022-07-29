Learner Reviews & Feedback for Programming Fundamentals in Swift by Meta
About the Course
Practice and expand on the fundamentals of programming that are core to any language as well as the unique aspects of Swift syntax.
By the end of this course, you’ll be able to:
- Demonstrate a working knowledge of general programming principles
- Deploy the Swift programming language
- Utilize primitive, collection and object data types to declare variables and constants
- Declare, initialize and modify objects
- Create objects in Swift using properties and methods
- Create simple control flow patterns and call functions using Swift
- Utilize structs and classes to apply further object-oriented programming concepts within Swift
- Create blueprint style protocol driven applications
You’ll gain experience with the following tools and software:
- Swift
- Mobile software infrastructure and architecture
- Error handling
- Namespaces
- Variables and constants
- Booleans
- Collections
- Objects...