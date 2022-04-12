Learner Reviews & Feedback for Python Basic Structures: Lists, Strings, and Files by Codio
4.4
stars
27 ratings
•
7 reviews
About the Course
Code and run your first python program in minutes without installing anything!
This course is designed for learners with limited coding experience, providing a solid foundation of not just python, but core Computer Science topics that can be transferred to other languages. The modules in this course cover lists, strings, and files. Completion of Python Basics: Selection and Iteration before taking this course is recommended.
To allow for a truly hands-on, self-paced learning experience, this course is video-free. Assignments contain short explanations with images and runnable code examples with suggested edits to explore code examples further, building a deeper understanding by doing. You'll benefit from instant feedback from a variety of assessment items along the way, gently progressing from quick understanding checks (multiple choice, fill in the blank, and un-scrambling code blocks) to small, approachable coding exercises that take minutes instead of hours....
Top reviews
Filter by:
1 - 7 of 7 Reviews for Python Basic Structures: Lists, Strings, and Files
By Sunithamma S
•
Apr 12, 2022
Python Basic Structures: Lists, Strings, and Files- very useful
By Hariharan M
•
Jul 8, 2021
Really enjoyed the course! Nice way of teaching.
By أحمد م ف م س
•
Sep 21, 2021
very nice course
By Ruslan K
•
Jul 30, 2021
Good one!
By STEWART, E G
•
Jul 6, 2021
A nice review for beginners.
By Asadi K R
•
Jan 20, 2022
Good
By Sivananda R
•
Jan 5, 2022
kludgy external web site, some misleading or incorrect explanations