Chevron Left
Back to 파이썬 단기집중과정

Learner Reviews & Feedback for 파이썬 단기집중과정 by Google

4.9
stars
29 ratings
8 reviews

About the Course

이 과정은 가장 일반적인 구조를 사용하여 파이썬으로 간단한 프로그램을 작성하기 위한 기초를 가르치도록 설계되었습니다. 프로그래밍에 대한 사전 노출이 필요하지 않습니다. 이 과정을 마치면 IT 역할에서 프로그래밍의 이점을 이해하고 파이썬을 사용하여 간단한 프로그램을 작성하며 프로그래밍의 구성 요소가 어떻게 서로 조합되는지 파악하고 이 모든 지식을 결합하여 복잡한 프로그래밍 문제를 해결할 수 있게 됩니다. 먼저 컴퓨터 프로그램 작성의 기초부터 살펴볼 것입니다. 그 과정에서 대화형 연습과 실제 예제를 통해 프로그래밍 개념에 대한 실습 경험을 얻을 수 있습니다. 컴퓨터가 어떻게 다양한 작업을 수행할 수 있는지 빠르게 알게 될 것입니다. 무엇을 해야 하는지 알려주는 코드를 작성하기만 하면 됩니다....

Top reviews

NJ

Mar 27, 2022

It was great for me to have new exprience. It suit for totally newbie.\n\nEven If you have never do coding, you can do, handle this course.

KM

Apr 26, 2022

It's a basic lecture on Python, but when I finish this lecture, it makes me want to keep doing something with Python. Thanks a lot....

Filter by:

1 - 8 of 8 Reviews for 파이썬 단기집중과정

By Jungwan C

Mar 21, 2022

그동안 파이썬을 몇 차례 수박 겉핥기 식으로 공를 진행했었는데 이 강좌의 짜임새가 그동안의 몇 차례 공부 경험에 더하여 큰 진전을 이루게 해 주었습니다. 고맙습니다. ^^

By 김지훈

Feb 20, 2022

좋은 강의에 대해서 강의를 준비한 분들께 감사를 표합니다. 다른 파이썬 강좌와는 달리 초급 강좌임에도 초반부터 객체 지향 프로그래밍에 대해서 접할 수 있어서 좋았지만, 갑작스런 난이도의 상승에 따라 어려움을 느낄 수 밖에 없었습니다. 이 부분에 대한 보완이 있다면 더 좋은 강의가 되지 않을까 생각합니다. 지속적으로 좋은 강의 부탁드립니다.

By KO M

Apr 27, 2022

It's a basic lecture on Python, but when I finish this lecture, it makes me want to keep doing something with Python. Thanks a lot....

By NAMGUNG J

Mar 27, 2022

It was great for me to have new exprience. It suit for totally newbie.

Even If you have never do coding, you can do, handle this course.

By 김선미

Feb 23, 2022

It is so useful and I am so satisfied with these lectures. But some translation was not correct.

By 권기연

Jan 21, 2022

기초부터 차근차근 가르쳐주셔서 잘 따라갈 수 있었어요~ 감사합니다!!^^

By 황배근

Mar 16, 2022

good

By Seongjun C

Feb 21, 2022

파이썬을 처음 공부하거나 복습하는 입장에서 좋은 강의인 것 같다.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder