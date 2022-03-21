NJ
Mar 27, 2022
It was great for me to have new exprience. It suit for totally newbie.\n\nEven If you have never do coding, you can do, handle this course.
KM
Apr 26, 2022
It's a basic lecture on Python, but when I finish this lecture, it makes me want to keep doing something with Python. Thanks a lot....
By Jungwan C•
Mar 21, 2022
그동안 파이썬을 몇 차례 수박 겉핥기 식으로 공를 진행했었는데 이 강좌의 짜임새가 그동안의 몇 차례 공부 경험에 더하여 큰 진전을 이루게 해 주었습니다. 고맙습니다. ^^
By 김지훈•
Feb 20, 2022
좋은 강의에 대해서 강의를 준비한 분들께 감사를 표합니다. 다른 파이썬 강좌와는 달리 초급 강좌임에도 초반부터 객체 지향 프로그래밍에 대해서 접할 수 있어서 좋았지만, 갑작스런 난이도의 상승에 따라 어려움을 느낄 수 밖에 없었습니다. 이 부분에 대한 보완이 있다면 더 좋은 강의가 되지 않을까 생각합니다. 지속적으로 좋은 강의 부탁드립니다.
By 김선미•
Feb 23, 2022
It is so useful and I am so satisfied with these lectures. But some translation was not correct.
By 권기연•
Jan 21, 2022
기초부터 차근차근 가르쳐주셔서 잘 따라갈 수 있었어요~ 감사합니다!!^^
By 황배근•
Mar 16, 2022
good
By Seongjun C•
Feb 21, 2022
파이썬을 처음 공부하거나 복습하는 입장에서 좋은 강의인 것 같다.