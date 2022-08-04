Learner Reviews & Feedback for Question Reality: Mind by Dartmouth College
About the Course
This course explores questions about mathematics, nature, and perfection.
You will learn about logic, computers, simulations, and different perspectives on the nature of human consciousness.
You will also be able to determine what free will means to you and your reality. Next, you will learn the features of artificial intelligence and understand if it is possible to mimic the complexity of a brain through a machine....